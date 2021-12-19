On the hunt for a home in Minot? These houses are on the market

(Minot, ND) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Minot. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

823 Park St., Minot, 58701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $177,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,192 Square Feet | Built in 1948

This charming two story home has character around every corner. Entering through the front door you will find the living room filled with natural light anchored by the beautiful light colored hardwood floors. There is an extra bump out in the living room for a additional bonus space, perfect for a desk, fish tank, storage or any number of wants and needs. Next, find the eat in dining space and large storage pantry that leads you in to the kitchen. Ample cabinetry, counter space and 4 piece appliance package complete this room. Rounding out the main level is a 3/4 bathroom conveniently located just inside the back entry. The upper level is where you will find 3 bedrooms all on one level and all with hardwood flooring. The master is very large and features dual closets. The second can accommodate a vast array of furnishings and the third is super cozy with good size closet. Functionality is at a premium with a full bathroom centrally located between all three bedrooms. The partial basement is unfinished but a great place for tons of storage, hobby area and so much more. This is also where you will find the laundry facilities. The yard is fully fenced and has space for additional parking off the alley access. Storage available for the lawn mower and outdoor equipment in the shed and also a large garden all surrounded by mature trees finish off the yard space.

1531 Main Street, Minot, 58701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1952

You will fall in love with this adorable and updated home! It is full of SUNSHINE! Enjoy your morning coffee on the front porch or a bbq in the privacy of the entertainment center out back! This home greets you with a cozy living room featuring your very own wood burning fireplace and leads to the updated kitchen and dining area. All of which have new flooring and windows. You can soak up the tons of natural light either at the breakfast bar (granite countertops) or the deck and patio area. Off both the kitchen and living room you can make your way to the bedrooms and bathroom. The upstairs bedrooms feature the original hardwood flooring, while the bathroom has a beautiful tile and stone tub/shower. The basement is where you will find a nice sized family room and another bedroom, not to mention the laundry room and storage. There is also a bonus room with endless possibilities! Let's not forget about another full bathroom. The garage is spacious giving you plenty of room for vehicles or working on projects. Not only is there a garage door with driveway access but another full size garage door on the side leading to the yard for convenience! The back yard is large, fenced, and features a greenhouse connecting to a fenced garden. Don't let this home pass you by! Let's make this YOURS! Call your favorite agent today!

509 18Th St, Minot, 58701 4 Beds 3 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1959

This beautiful home is loaded with amenities! On the main floor you will find the large living room along with the beautiful kitchen featuring rustic cabinets, a pantry, plenty of counter space, and a gas oven for all your home cooked meals! Move down the hall where you will find the master suite including two closets, and a private full bath with a beautiful tile shower! You will also find the second bedroom, a full bath, and the main floor laundry for your convenience. Downstairs boasts two large bedrooms with egress windows, a brand new 3/4 bath, and plenty of room for a future family room! Continue to the outside to see the large attached one stall garage, patio that is perfect for BBQs, a HUGE backyard, and parking pad for all your outdoor recreational toys!

900 13Th Ave, Minot, 58701 5 Beds 5 Baths | $534,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Welcome home to this amazing 5 plus bedroom home with 5 bathrooms! If space in all the right areas is what you're looking for then this is YOUR home. As you enter you are promptly greeted by the cozy gas fireplace that adorns the main floor living room. The formal dining room offers a grand place for family gatherings. The office with french doors provides a place for work that doesn't separate you from the rest of the house and the desks and credenza are included! The kitchen boasts SS appliances to include an electric cooktop, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and coffee station. The floor plan allows for a separated master that is a true oasis with vaulted ceilings, private en suite to include walk in shower, jacuzzi tub and WIC! This master even offers a private entrance to your backyard patio. You will also find bedrooms 2 & 3 on the main that are separated by a Jack & Jill bathroom. Did I mention you ALSO have MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY (second laundry room located in the basement)?? Nothing was missed in this home including a convenient half bath right next to the laundry room. Moving downstairs you are sure to be pleased when you see the place you can host all of your football parties and movie nights! This basement is set up with a full wet bar, eating area, and massive family room that includes the projection tv system. As tho that was not enough there is a separate flex room set up as a gaming station and toy room that could be used for anything. Bedrooms 4 & 5 are also on this level along with 2 more bathrooms! The house is not the only thing that is huge! The 3 stall garage is large enough to house not only your vehicles but storage as well. The backyard is fully fenced and offers a large paver patio. If a forever home is what you've been dreaming about call your favorite realtor today!

