Check out these homes for sale in West Bend now

 2 days ago

(West Bend, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in West Bend. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24EE4J_0dR5oP9e00

151 N University Dr, West Bend, 53095

3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Condominium | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Luxurious 1st floor 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in the Embassy Condominiums with all the amenities you'd ever wish for including an outdoor pool. Every room has been completely remodeled from top to bottom which makes this move-in ready! Galley style kitchen with SS appliances. Living room with patio door that leads to a private concrete patio space. MBS with ample amount of closet space and en suite with custom tiled WIS. Generous size bedrooms. Large full bath for guests. In-unit washer/dryer. Underground assigned parking space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qwr8a_0dR5oP9e00

3982 Margolis Dr, West Bend, 53095

2 Beds 2 Baths | $699,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,863 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Unique Frank Lloyd Wright inspired home on Little Cedar Lake. This home has beautiful views through out the home. 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Large living room with a natural fireplace to cozy up in the Winter. The kitchen is large enough for entertaining friends and family. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and half bath. 2 car detached garage. This amazing home with Lake Access sits on approx. 2 acres making it your own private retreat! Approx 125 ft of lake frontage!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cp7e5_0dR5oP9e00

N168W21011 Main St, Jackson, 53037

3 Beds 2 Baths | $182,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,180 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This fabulous 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home offers an open concept feel with many updates! Newly Updated Kitchen with Quartz Counter tops, under cabinet Lighting, Beautifully done subway tile backsplash with recessed lighting. Barn wood accents in Living room flowing into the dining area and staircase along with beautiful beamed ceilings to get that rustic charm. Master has a large walk in closet . First floor offers a bedroom, Refinished hardwood floors in the living room , all updated light fixtures, new vanities in the bathrooms, along with a great location! This house offers so much charm !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ny0SY_0dR5oP9e00

2702 Great Forest Dr, West Bend, 53090

4 Beds 4 Baths | $383,250 | Single Family Residence | 2,617 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Wonderful West Bend Colonial with tons of space for everyone! You will be greated by the foyer and sun-filled living room that opens to the eat-in kitchen. SS appliances, tons of cabinet space, breakfast bar and sliding doors to your deck. Family room with gas FP for additional entertaining space! Main floor laundry. Upper level boasts master bedroom with full bathroom and walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms with ample closet space. LL Rec Room with half bath and office/den space/guest room. Nice fenced in back yard! 2.5 car attached garage! Schedule your showing today!

