Check out these homes for sale in Roseburg now

Roseburg, OR

 2 days ago

(Roseburg, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Roseburg. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1218 Ne Division St, Myrtle Creek, 97457

3 Beds 2 Baths | $305,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,960 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Located on a large 0.63 acre lot, this spacious home has vaulted ceilings, large family and living rooms, and master bedroom with large walk-in closet and double doors leading to the master bathroom. The oversized garage/shop has a tall roll-up door and vacuum system. There is additional parking in the carport attached to the home. Seller says the lot is potentially dividable, Buyer to perform due diligence and verify. Motivated Sellers!

5383 Sunshine Rd, Roseburg, 97470

5 Beds 4 Baths | $689,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,848 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Beautiful riverfront property at the end of Sunshine Rd. The home features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2848 sqft, new heating system, hardwood floors on main level that is Madrone 3/4 - 6 inch planks (locally sourced & processed), wrap-around deck, hot tub, & green house. Lower level could be second living quarters. Garages for 4 cars, RV garages for 2, and shop. Owner says, "Great fishing & old water rights! House & garages not in flood plain & do not require insurance." COME TAKE A LOOK!!!

596 Wood Crest Dr, Myrtle Creek, 97457

4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,008 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Exceptionally maintained, split-level home in elevated neighborhood. Stunning 360 degree views! Custom stone stairway, terrace and firepit are perfect for sunsets and relaxing! Garage converted to self contained guest quarters/multi family living or studio w/separate entry. Has wet bar and full bthrm with step in shower. Lots of storage! Custom rock, wood & stone gas fp, newer roof, French drains, A/C and appliances included. RV/boat parking, room for a shed/shop, garden, fully fenced yard.

447 Se Dos Gatos Ct, Roseburg, 97470

3 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,864 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Privacy and views on a 1/2 acre in Roseburg. You can have it all! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home, built in 2014, offers a spacious .57 acre lot, offering views, privacy, and close-in to downtown Roseburg. Minutes from I-5. Features open floor plan, large master suite, a spacious garage and expansive yard. You don't want to miss this one!

