Check out these homes on the Longview market now

(Longview, WA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Longview than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4974 Oriole Ct, Longview, 98632 4 Beds 3 Baths | $519,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,467 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Come check out this nicely updated home in a quiet neighbourhood. Large bedrooms and multiple bonus areas/family rooms great for entertaining. New deck facing a large green space behind the home! The backyard is an entertainers dream with a half basketball court, mini putt putt green, Hot Tub and built in covered outdoor kitchen/grill space. RV/Boat parking pad just installed. Don't miss the open house Saturday 12-2pm!

For open house information, contact Benjamin Boyd, MORE Realty, Inc at 503-353-6673

2828 Louisiana St, Longview, 98632 4 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1941

4 bedroom bungalow in the heart of a sought after established neighborhood in Longview. Open bright and light with high ceilings. Enjoy the lightly remodeled kitchen with SS appliances and tile backsplash. Large detached workshop/tool shed, covered patio and fully fenced yard for entertaining! Within walking distance to Lake Sacajawea! Text MELISSAS to 59559 for a private showing.

For open house information, contact Jacqueline Smith, Keller Williams Realty at 360-693-3336

3 Mt Hood Ln, Longview, 98632 3 Beds 3 Baths | $484,900 | Single Family Attached | 2,348 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Great floor plan with plenty of exterior access and AMAZING 3 mountain panoramic view from on top of Longview Heights. This home is perfect for entertaining your friends and family. The fully fenced backyard boasts room for the pups or your garden! All appliances to stay with home.

For open house information, contact Cameron Andrus, Keller Williams Realty Portland Central at 503-548-4848

747 Sauer Rd, Kalama, 98625 3 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1986

OFF GRID LIVING AWAITS in Kalama! Single level home in Kalama with solar power, well, septic all self sufficient and setup for you. On 6+ acres...back deck has peek a book views of the Columbia River. Multi level property with creeks. Possibility to divide property (buyer to verify), power at the street, several good building sites, not far from the freeway or into town. So many options, live in the home while you build or just renovate the home.

For open house information, contact Pamela Whittle, Realty ONE Group Pacifica at 360-560-2402