Beaufort-curious? These homes are on the market

(Beaufort, SC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Beaufort. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2208 Bay Street, Beaufort, 29902 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,384 Square Feet | Built in 1953

A rare opportunity to own a property in downtown Beaufort overlooking the Intercoastal Waterway! This amazing property is nearly three quarters of an acre surrounded by gorgeous Live Oak trees and citrus trees along the river shore. The Southeast exposure provides expansive views, breezes and bird watching, or enjoy the boats cruising the ICW. The upstairs addition of two guest suites expands this 1950's brick bungalow to five bedrooms and four baths. Great water views from four of the five bedrooms. Original oak flooring through-out the first floor. There is natural gas to service the fireplace, stove and Rinnai tankless water heater.The amazing screened porch stretches across the entire back of the house and is currently the most lived-in ''room'' of the house!

94 Patina Dr, Beaufort, 29907 3 Beds 2 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Move In Ready in January 2022. Free-flowing, breezy, and infinitely inviting, The Craven, built by Artisan Custom Homes LLC, exudes coastal charm and exemplifies everything that makes owning a Beaufort home so special. In addition to the classic front porch, open one-story floor plan, and impeccable craftsmanship.The Craven is just steps away from the parks, amenities, and green spaces that make Celadon the most coveted community in the area. One-Story Design Classic Covered Front Porch Large Screened Porch Centralized Great Room Breakfast Sitting Area Screened Porch off the Dining Room Engineered Hardwood 2 Car Garage

24 Mises Road, Beaufort, 29907 4 Beds 4 Baths | $699,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,023 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Quintessential southern home with double front porches overlooking the moss draped trees in beautiful Newpoint! This four bedroom and three and one half bath home has a beautiful entrance with a wide hall, ten foot ceilings, extensive crown moldings and gorgeous Brazilian Cherry Floors. The heart of the home is the kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and custom cabinetry that is open to the family room with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen also has an island, three pantry closets and a sunny breakfast nook. There is a great butlers pantry that leads to the formal dining room. Also on the first floor is a cozy library, the primary bedroom en suite, a powder room and laundry room. The second floor is equally amazing with a large open flex room that opens onto

2615 N Royal Oaks Drive, Beaufort, 29902 3 Beds 2 Baths | $228,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,622 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Welcome to Mossy Oaks! This brick ranch is the perfect opportunity to create your dream home. A charming floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. On just over .3 acres, this property is walking distance to the Spanish Moss Trail, Mossy Oaks Elementary, Beaufort Memorial Hospital and the Technical College of the Lowcountry. New HVAC in 2020, New roof in 2017. Sold ''as-is''.

