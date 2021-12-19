Take a look at these homes on the market in Elmira

(Elmira, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Elmira. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

309 Larchmont Road, Elmira, 14905 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to 309 Larchmont Road! Original woodwork, hardwood floors throughout, built-ins, office / toy room off of living room, 1/2 bath on first floor, 3 bedrooms upstairs, full bathroom and built-ins in the hallway. Sun room was used as a 4th bedroom but lends itself to many possibilities (office, walk-in closet, nursery, office . . . ). Newer roof, vinyl siding, furnace and water heater are some of the updates this home has seen. Location, charm and space make this property ideal for any buyer!

116 Westmont Ave, Elmira, 14905 4 Beds 2 Baths | $145,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to 116 Westmont Ave! This home offers much; roof, furnace, AC, electrical, windows and kitchen have all been updated. Two full baths, first floor laundry, hardwood floors under carpets, finished room in basement and 12 x 20 sun room, not included in square footage, that could easily be upgraded for additional, year-round, living space. Fenced-in yard, freshly painted exterior, impressive detached garage and covered front porch, proximity to LECOM, Guthrie, Corning Inc. and retail make this home ideal.

717 Broad Street Extension, Waverly, 14892 3 Beds 1 Bath | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 877 Square Feet | Built in 1920

PRICE REDUCED!! Adorable Bungalow nestled on 1 acre just minutes from town and shopping. Newer roof and furnace. Bonus room on first floor could be another bedroom or used for a den. Enjoy entertaining in your large backyard or just relaxing at your leisure. One car garage with storage space and small shed included. If your looking to downsize or an affordable first time home, you have found it.

115 Pine Hills Drive, Pine City, 14871 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,970 Square Feet | Built in None

You won't be disappointed in this 3 bedroom 1.5 baths home in amazing condition, updated eat in kitchen with solid surface counter tops and breakfast bar, Great room features cathedral ceilings with skylights and a gas fireplace for cozy evenings, patio door leading to composite deck with a retractable awning. New full bathroom with walk in shower, updated flooring and windows throughout. Lower level family room, laundry room, storage and work shop. Updated electrical panel, one car garage with opener and remotes, shed, piped in gas grill etc...All this situated on a well manicured lot.

