Check out these homes on the Sebring market now

(Sebring, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Sebring. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1150 Rialto Avenue, Sebring, 33870 4 Beds 3 Baths | $199,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,992 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This home has a lot to offer as it is just minutes away from the beautiful downtown Circle of Sebring. The spacious four bedroom 2.5 bathroom concrete block home with lots of closest space. One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a at home office. This home sits on a oversized lot with a 12x24 shed in the back yard.

3033 Hawks Landing Circle, Sebring, 33875 5 Beds 8 Baths | $3,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,529 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Elegance and Luxury describes this meticulously appointed Smart home in the heart of Sebring. This beautifully appointed home was designed to maximize luxury and comfort. A relaxing retreat, that provides the indoor/outdoor lifestyle that is so eagerly sought in Florida. You are immediately welcomed by the beautifully landscaped courtyard, it's circular drive and the Mediterranean architecture. Upon entering the grand front entrance your eyes are drawn to the beautiful spiral staircase leading to the upstairs landing. Straight ahead you are beckoned to the amazing living space that opens to the tropical outdoor living area. You are immediately immersed in the true Florida lifestyle. From the open gourmet kitchen to the elevator that delivers you to the expansive master wing, which includes a sitting room and a morning kitchen. As you are standing on the bridge landing you take in the panoramic views of the lower open spaces and tranquil Lake Huckleberry. Spend your evenings outdoors, where there is a tropical paradise, with an outdoor kitchen, swimming pool and several seating areas. Indoors you can spend your evenings watching a movie in the 11 seat theater or a fun game of pool or foosball in the billiards room. For a more quite relaxing evening you can enjoy a good read either in the office/library or on the private veranda off the master wing. If you choose to take a stroll through the gardens you will encounter many fruit trees and tropical foliage (fruit trees include: Mangoes, Jackfruit, Custard apples, Sugar apples, Star apples, Barbados cherries, Bananas, Lychee Tamarind, June plums, Avocados and Pineapples)This home does come fully furnished. The only exclusions are the art work, rugs and personal items. This home is located in the exclusive Hawks Landing a gated community. Sebring is home to the 12 hours of Sebring, and only a short drive to Lake Placid which is the Caladium Capital of the world. Centrally located only 1 1/2 hours from the West Coast and approx. 1 1/2 hours from the East Coast. If you enjoy fishing or water sports Highlands County may be the place for you. Home to over 100 lakes ranging in size from 10 acres, to the fifth largest lake in Florida, 27,600 acre Lake Istokpoga.

936 Shamrock Drive, Sebring, 33875 3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,325 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Charming 3/2 home, ideally located on a cul-de-sac off Erin Park Canals accessing Little Lake Jackson which connects to Lake Jackson. Open floor plans welcome you into the living space and recently remodeled kitchen and dinning room area. The master bedroom is a large 12’x17’ space with private bathroom. The guest bath has also recently been remodeled. The 10’x13’ enclosed back patio views the canal and dock, great fishing options with a boat into either lake or right off the dock. A brand-new AC was installed in 2021. Centrally located in South Sebring being just a few minutes from Downtown Sebring Circle or major shopping plazas like Ross, Walmart, Lowes. The YMCA and many dining options are also just minutes away from this property. Grocery stores within just a couple blocks along with CVS and Walgreens.

3307 Baxter Avenue, Sebring, 33870 2 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Mobile Home | 784 Square Feet | Built in 1983

2BD/1.5 Bath mobile home on nearly 1/2 acre of owned land. Plenty of room for an RV, boat etc. Kitchen counter tops, cabinets and flooring have all been updated, freshly painted, updated vanities, new fans, metal roof, fenced yard, additional sun room, several outbuildings for additional storage. This property is perfect for a full time or winter resident. Come and take a peek!!

