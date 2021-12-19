ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look at these homes on the market in Kalispell

 2 days ago

(Kalispell, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Kalispell than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1275 Lower Valley Road, Kalispell, 59901

6 Beds 4 Baths | $3,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,063 Square Feet | Built in 1993

This is one of a kind!! Boat from your back door to Flathead Lake! Over 700' of prime river frontage is included with the property. Come home to a 6 bedroom, 4 bath farmhouse with two master suites. This beautiful home is on 24 acres of fertile farmland with pastures for the critters, good pipe fencing, a 36X30, 24x30 shop that is full insulated and heated , and a 30 x 48 barn with 2 16' lean to's. One side has 3 12X16 stalls with large paddocks. Across the river, everything in sight is FWP property so no homes! Privacy that you wouldn't expect when you are only 3 miles from town on a paved road. Driveway and parking area close to house have been paved. Listing agent is one of the sellers. Call Laurie Turner at 406-253-4448, or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Laurie Turner, RE/MAX Glacier Country at 406-257-8900

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22111389)

189 Meadows Lane, Kalispell, 59901

4 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,452 Square Feet | Built in 1984

LARGE PRICE REDUCTION!!! This farm-style home is located on a landscaped 3.23 acres with a huge heated shop for RV's/Boats/Cars/Toys or indoor gardening. With 3 water features, 1/2 basketball court, mature trees, dog runway, pen area/garden area. The property is situated in the county yet minutes from all amenities and hospital. Very private. Very light covenants. NO HOA.Please call Kim Barstow, 406-250-2560 or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Kim Barstow, eXp Realty, LLC at 406-272-5357

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22110996)

217 Palmer Drive, Kalispell, 59901

2 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Townhouse | 1,447 Square Feet | Built in 2021

TO BE BUILTIt's a beautiful life in this spacious single level townhouse! Serene, golf course greenery surrounds your home and you are close to shopping, airport, hospital and Glacier National Park! Stainless appliances and plenty of space in your fresh, bright kitchen. Easy entertaining with open concept vaulted ceilings in the kitchen, living and dining room. Heated floors in your Master Bath. Low maintenance exterior equipped with stone accents and sprinkler system. All of the photos are of the builder's previous project. Call Melissa Wiley at 406.261.2316, or your real estate professional.

For open house information, contact Melissa Wiley, eXp Realty, LLC at 406-272-5357

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22017713)

108 Wittlake Drive, Kalispell, 59901

5 Beds 5 Baths | $875,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,622 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Craftsman Style home with high end finishing's throughout. Overlooking a 500+arce Water Foul Production area. Unobstructed views of the meadows and mountains. 1+ bedroom 2ba apartment in the walk-out basement. 400+ SF bonus room on the third floor ready for you to finish-out as you like.high quality trimming and finishes through-out, Wood casement windows and more.Don't pass this one up.Call Vince Padilla; 406-309-0533, or your real estate professional;

For open house information, contact Vince Padilla, Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana at 406-752-4700

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22116780)

