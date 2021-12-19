ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Galveston-curious? These homes are on the market

Galveston Digest
 2 days ago

(Galveston, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Galveston will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6ARF_0dR5oHL400

973 Kenlyn, Crystal Beach, 77650

4 Beds 4 Baths | $615,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,088 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Breathtaking vacation home with modern day living. Check out this beautiful beach home with carpeted bedrooms, hard floors throughout the rest, tiled showers, and granite countertops. The updated kitchen comes with an island and plenty of cabinet space. A formal dining Room sits off to the side of this gorgeous living Room With a wood accented Trey Ceiling and Built-in shelving. Enjoy your views from on the porch, hang out downstairs, or relax in the hot tub, enjoying the sea-filled air. Don't worry about carrying the groceries or luggage up stairs as this home comes with a lift. Call today for your showing and welcome to the beach life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZGpqv_0dR5oHL400

1209 Lagoon Drive, Crystal Beach, 77650

3 Beds 2 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 2020

This Charming, Beautiful, and Perfectly Decorated 3B-2B Home is in the Waterways Gated Community, Sec. 3. Sold Furnished with High End Furniture, including a Stainless-Steel Table. Fireplace. Coastal Decor. Downstairs Bar w/fish cleaning area and Commercial Ice Maker. Completely Landscaped including San Augustine Grass sod. Detached 26' x 30' Boat Carport. Dbl Garages (11X30 & 11X20; Sand Shower. Unobstructed Views of Beautiful Sunsets over the Intracoastal Canal. Enjoy watching Dolphins Playing in the Canals out front. Plenty of Concrete Parking. Home is ready to move right in. Boat Sold Separately. Boat Ramp nearby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHLdd_0dR5oHL400

883 Gulf Cedar Drive, Crystal Beach, 77650

5 Beds 4 Baths | $825,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,470 Square Feet | Built in 2009

This is a Beautiful Custom Built 5 bedroom, 3 and 1/2 bath beach home with a gorgeous ocean view. This home is a Two story with spacious living areas, ideal for entertaining or large family gatherings. Some of the defining qualities include the tray ceiling, the fireplace, double decks, and the covered entrance stairway. Electric storm shutters, 2 car garage, plenty of storage, metal roof, extra parking, and an oversized corner lot. This rare find is a retreat from the city, to a prestigious beach getaway. Picture yourself as you soak up the sun with your beach house in paradise. This lavish home will sell furnished and ready to enjoy. Have your Realtor call today....

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CHFZp_0dR5oHL400

2630 Breaker Drive, Crystal Beach, 77650

3 Beds 2 Baths | $553,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,303 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to the Wonderful Gulf of Mexico, just moments away from Galveston Island. This peaceful, sleepy community represents one of the few beaches in Texas that you can drive on. The lot location is just moments away from the beach. This lot is directly behind a buyout lot and has a clear view of the Gulf. Located in the sought-after Holiday Subdivision. Get in early and work with the builder to customize certain features! Future Spec builds Coming Soon to Crystal Beach. The selection choices are limited yet beautiful and very modern. This style will be something new for the area. Please contact the listing agent to discuss the building and other options available to this specific property. Get in early and work with the builder to personalize some of the features! Schedule an appointment with Amy to discuss building options.

