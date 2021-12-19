Check out these homes on the Salina market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina News Alert
(Salina, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Salina will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1417 Shoreline Drive, Salina, 67401

5 Beds 3 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,791 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This is a brand new home in Stonelake, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage. Master has a walk-in shower, large main floor laundry, fireplace in kitchen, basement has bar in the family room, 2 more bedrooms and bath. Covered deck and patio, sprinkler and sod and well. Privacy fence.

1836 Roberts Ave, Salina, 67401

3 Beds 0 Bath | $147,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great home in a great location! This 4 bedroom/2 bath is one you won't want to miss! On the main floor, you have a large living room with wood flooring, full bath with double sinks, 3 bedrooms that are carpeted but have hard wood flooring under and Dining/Kitchen combo and appliances including the double oven to stay. Sliding doors off the dining area take you out to the backyard. In the basement you have a large bedroom with egress, rec room and a room that can be used as a family room, office or den. There is also a 3/4 bath and laundry room. Backyard is fenced in and has 24 x 24 heated garage with workbench, storage shed, and a well. The well is shared with the neighbor, but each have their own electricity and circuit. Water heater and Sump pump is less than 5 years old.

2605 Stebe Court, Salina, 67401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new home in Magnolia Hills Estate, built by Kelly Dunn Construction. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 car garage. Split floor plan. Basement has a 9 foot walls. Could have 2 more bedrooms, a bathroom and family room in basement for more money. Meadowlark school district.

1819 Page Ave, Salina, 67401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1958

A great opportunity here! Good bones, add your sweat equity and update and make it YOURS! This ranch home has 3 bedrooms with 2 baths. Formal dining. Kitchen with appliances to remain. Original hardwood floors are in great shape! Full, unfinished basement is a blank slate for you as well! One car garage is deep enough for a workshop area. Newer windows and nice awnings. Extra Large park-like backyard with mature trees, patio. Seller is selling "As Is" - Make An Offer!

