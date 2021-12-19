Check out these homes on the Hutchinson market now

(Hutchinson, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hutchinson. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

13 Truman Dr., South Hutchinson, 67505 3 Beds 2 Baths | $187,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,059 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Newly remodeled and ready for new owners. This brick home has beautiful hardwood floors, new counter top range and wall oven. Fresh paint through out, updates galore and a main floor laundry. Full basement has a large family room and bonus room. All this on .46 of an acre with fenced back yard.

301 E 8Th Ave, Hutchinson, 67501 2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,390 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Heat and air - 2 yrs old. Roof approx. 2 yrs old. Nice hard wood floors, clean new blinds, ready for new owner. Nice corner lot with large 2 car attached garage. Please contact Oleta Lett at 620-474-8345 for your private showing.

805 N Madison St, Hutchinson, 67501 1 Bed 1 Bath | $44,500 | Single Family Residence | 608 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Text or call Valery Roberts Ropp at 620-474-1870

917 N Washington St, Hutchinson, 67501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,990 Square Feet | Built in 1898

Remodeled 2 story 19th century architectural, move in ready home. Custom kitchen and updated flooring. Not to worry, the seller also left some original hardwoods and trim to keep the character of the home. The fireplace is decorative only. Hardwood floors are original to the home. One bedroom on the main level next to the half bath. 2 additional large bedrooms upstairs with the fully updated bathroom located upstairs. New roof in 2019, and new water heater and HVAC. Conveniently located west of the public library, one block from Main Street and downtown conveniences. Call Melodie Sattler with Platinum Realty for your private showing at (620) 960-5903.

