ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Check out these homes for sale in Columbus now

Columbus Post
Columbus Post
 2 days ago

(Columbus, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Columbus than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32SZLu_0dR5oEgt00

149 Drake Cir, Columbus, 39702

3 Beds 2 Baths | $238,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,056 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Fantastic location in the heart of New Hope. This classic floor plan has 3 large bedrooms, 2 bath and a sunroom. Huge family room with double doors that lead to the sunroom. Fenced backyard with storage shed. Home is ready for your personal touch. Don't miss this opportunity!!!

For open house information, contact KELLY FRADY, COLDWELL BANKER WEST REALTY at 662-328-7500

Copyright © 2021 Golden Triangle Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GTARMS-21-2329)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uEmsh_0dR5oEgt00

1002 3Rd Ave, Columbus, 39701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,865 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Take a look at this beautifully remodeled home, nestled in the heart of Historic Downtown Columbus, which could be yours for less than you pay in rent! This three-bedroom, two-bath charmer features a new roof, new flooring in the kitchen, classic hardwoods and fresh paint throughout, and a yard with a privacy fence. Take a few steps out the front door, and you can see the Mississippi University for Women Campus, less than 30 minutes from Mississippi State University and less than 20 to the CAFB. This home is on the market and ready to sell ~ It would be great for potential income-producing property or a new family looking for a home with charm and convenience. The opportunities are endless!

For open house information, contact COLIN KRIEGER, RE/MAX PARTNERS at 662-327-7705

Copyright © 2021 Golden Triangle Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GTARMS-21-2577)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mdvnk_0dR5oEgt00

216 Briarbend Dr, Columbus, 39705

5 Beds 7 Baths | $898,500 | Single Family Residence | 6,886 Square Feet | Built in 2004

DRASTIC PRICE REDUCTION ON THE FABULOUS CUSTOM BUILT HOME IN EXCLUSIVE SWEETBRIAR SUBDIVISION! THIS HOME SITS ON A PRIVATE HILLTOP SETTING AND ONLY MINUTES FROM THE HOSPITAL, SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING. COULD BE SET UP AS TWO MASTER SUITES. FRENCH DOORS OPEN TO THE COVERED VERANDA WITH FIREPLACE AND SCREENED PORCH WHICH IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. SELLER REQUEST QUALIFIED PROSPECTS ONLY.

For open house information, contact GINA RHETT, RHETT REAL ESTATE,INC. at 662-549-1002

Copyright © 2021 Golden Triangle Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GTARMS-21-1059)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05oWbl_0dR5oEgt00

212 3Rd Street, Columbus, 39701

4 Beds 5 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,427 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Beautiful classic Victorian home located in prime south Columbus Historic area. Beautiful stained glass windows, original fireplaces (5). Original hardwood floors. Home has an 8 foot wide wrap-around porch. Back section can be a separated apartment. 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. Large 80 x 190 yard. Newer roof & 2 newer A/C units, Won't last long!!

For open house information, contact BILL STRAUSS, COLDWELL BANKER WEST REALTY at 662-328-7500

Copyright © 2021 Golden Triangle Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GTARMS-21-751)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
City
Columbus, MS
Columbus, MS
Real Estate
Columbus, MS
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Columbus#Stained Glass Windows#Family Room#New Hope#Cafb#French#Rhett Real Estate Inc
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Columbus Post

Columbus Post

Columbus, MS
187
Followers
319
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbus Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy