Check out these homes for sale in Columbus now

(Columbus, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Columbus than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

149 Drake Cir, Columbus, 39702 3 Beds 2 Baths | $238,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,056 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Fantastic location in the heart of New Hope. This classic floor plan has 3 large bedrooms, 2 bath and a sunroom. Huge family room with double doors that lead to the sunroom. Fenced backyard with storage shed. Home is ready for your personal touch. Don't miss this opportunity!!!

1002 3Rd Ave, Columbus, 39701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,865 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Take a look at this beautifully remodeled home, nestled in the heart of Historic Downtown Columbus, which could be yours for less than you pay in rent! This three-bedroom, two-bath charmer features a new roof, new flooring in the kitchen, classic hardwoods and fresh paint throughout, and a yard with a privacy fence. Take a few steps out the front door, and you can see the Mississippi University for Women Campus, less than 30 minutes from Mississippi State University and less than 20 to the CAFB. This home is on the market and ready to sell ~ It would be great for potential income-producing property or a new family looking for a home with charm and convenience. The opportunities are endless!

216 Briarbend Dr, Columbus, 39705 5 Beds 7 Baths | $898,500 | Single Family Residence | 6,886 Square Feet | Built in 2004

DRASTIC PRICE REDUCTION ON THE FABULOUS CUSTOM BUILT HOME IN EXCLUSIVE SWEETBRIAR SUBDIVISION! THIS HOME SITS ON A PRIVATE HILLTOP SETTING AND ONLY MINUTES FROM THE HOSPITAL, SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING. COULD BE SET UP AS TWO MASTER SUITES. FRENCH DOORS OPEN TO THE COVERED VERANDA WITH FIREPLACE AND SCREENED PORCH WHICH IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. SELLER REQUEST QUALIFIED PROSPECTS ONLY.

212 3Rd Street, Columbus, 39701 4 Beds 5 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,427 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Beautiful classic Victorian home located in prime south Columbus Historic area. Beautiful stained glass windows, original fireplaces (5). Original hardwood floors. Home has an 8 foot wide wrap-around porch. Back section can be a separated apartment. 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. Large 80 x 190 yard. Newer roof & 2 newer A/C units, Won't last long!!

