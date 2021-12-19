Take a look at these homes on the market in Sierra Vista

(Sierra Vista, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sierra Vista. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2267 Sonoita Drive, Sierra Vista, 85635 3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,460 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This nice and spacious home, features 3 bedroom, 2 bath with over 2400 Sq Ff and a 2 car carport, also new roof in 2020. Home has title and laminated flooring, and granite counter-top in Kitchen. Fireplace in family room, newer furnace and water heater (2018), patio and plenty of storage space. The seller will have the cooling system upgraded / converted to an modern AC system at close of escrow. Nice size backyard with storage unit and RV gate.

4381 Monarch Drive, Sierra Vista, 85635 4 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,028 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This is it! Beautiful and upgraded home that has had a lot of improvements over the years. Large layout provides plenty of space to stretch out. There is a big front living room area plus a separate family room with fireplace. Open kitchen is large enough for multiple people to be working and provides nice appliances and cabinets. Inside the home is a 3 bedroom, split floorplan home, with 2 bathrooms. Primary suite features a large walk in closet. The 4th bedroom is accessible from the backyard & would also make a great home office, game room, or craft room. The backyard has been professionally landscaped and is a wonderful space for tranquility. This home also features central air, new dual pane windows, new doors, & a 2 car garage. Must see to appreciate. Home starts here!

4385 Avenida Palermo --, Sierra Vista, 85635 2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,000 | Apartment | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1983

You will absolutely love this lovingly cared for unit! There is lovely good quality laminate flooring in the living room and bedrooms and ceramic tile in the dining kitchen and beautiful bath. It has been painted inside to a lovely neutral tone and there are newer window coverings in most of the home. The kitchen is ready to enjoy and it also includes a stack washer and dryer. The bath has a gorgeous slipper tub/shower that I know you will love! The bath has been updated too. There is a private balcony off of the dining room and the master bedroom and living rooms both have a wonderful mountain view. You will not want to miss this special home!

4561 Desert Springs Trail, Sierra Vista, 85635 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,767 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This beautiful, upgraded, two story home in a gated community with access to a lovely pool, comes move in ready. With a new A/C unit and water heater, newer roof and fresh paint, this home is move-in ready. Back yard features easy keep landscaping, covered patio, drip system and a hot tub. Front yard is maintained by the HOA. The central location with close proximity to shops and restaurants makes this a very desirable location.

