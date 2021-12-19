Check out these Crossville homes on the market

(Crossville, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Crossville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

550 Turkey Blind Rd, Crossville, 38572 3 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,375 Square Feet | Built in 1981

WOW! This property has it ALL!! Newly remodeled 3/2 home, 60x140 barn, 40x40 detached garage & almost 40 acres, located less than 20 minutes to town!!! The home is 1375sf with NEW: vinyl siding & windows, fresh paint, doors & trim, kitchen cabinets, granite tops, stainless appliances, hardwood flooring & carpet, tile(floors & master shower), vanities are all NEW!! Outside, there is a rear patio & the covered front porch & custom shutters are freshly painted. The 40x40 detached garage has 3 garage bays, with power, wood stove & stubbed for gas. The barn is IMPRESSIVE!! 60x140 barn with power, water, 4 stalls & HUGE arena!! 6 acres are currently fenced. Improvements w/ 39.8ac- $475k, with 6ac- $375k. CALL TODAY!*Buyer to verify all information & measurements before making an informed offer

487 Sabo Rd, Grandview, 37337 3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This is a rare find! It includes: 1596 sq. ft. Clayton modular home w/metal roof, backup solar panel system, picturesque mountain views, Dunlap Creek as property line for a mile on back of property, 82.77 wooded acres w/stunning views, trails for hiking, 4-wheeler, and horseback riding through property, additional 15.25 acres joining property can be purchased separately. Home features beautiful wood stove and unique lighting to add to cabin like interior. The master bedroom hosts a walk-in closet, bath w/garden tub, walk-in shower, and double sinks. Also, a covered front porch, uncovered front deck, large covered back porch, and uncovered back deck. A hunter's paradise with wildlife such as deer, turkey, and squirrel. Buyer's to verify all information before making an informed offer.

272 Turner Lane, Crab Orchard, 37723 3 Beds 1 Bath | $145,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,413 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Over 19 unrestricted acres with lots of privacy and the possibility of BEAUTIFUL mountain views! Located on this property are 2 structures, both being sold AS-IS, as well as 2 outbuildings. Water and Electric are already run to both structures, but are currently not turned on. Mature shade trees and fruit trees. All this property needs is a little love from you! Buyer to verify all information before making an informed offer. Call today to schedule your showing!

177 Premier Drive, Crossville, 38555 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,291 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Check out this charming 3 bed, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage and a covered porch! Conveniently located in a beautiful neighborhood just minutes from town. It is all one level with a split floor plan. The home sits on a level .49 acre lot with multiple peach, plum, cherry, and apple trees. The kitchen has been newly remodeled with stainless appliances (that are still in warranty), quartz countertops, soft close cabinets, and water resistant laminate flooring throughout the kitchen and dining area. The living room features a built in gas fireplace and a vaulted ceiling. Both bathrooms have linen closets, shower/tub combos, and newly replaced toilets.

