ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Check out these Mt Pleasant homes on the market

Mt Pleasant Daily
Mt Pleasant Daily
 2 days ago

(Mt Pleasant, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Mt Pleasant. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pp7h2_0dR5o8Tm00

1024 Brown Street, Mt Pleasant, 48858

4 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,396 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Check out this affordable 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of Mt. Pleasant, a short distance from the high school, CMU and shopping. This house has loads of potential to make a beautiful home. Hardwood floors carry you through a majority of the house! Freshly painted, newer furnace and hot water heater, full basement, fenced in back yard and detached 2 car garage are all great perks. A few updates here and there and your new home is now a great investment!

For open house information, contact Tia Williams, FIVE STAR REAL ESTATE - ALMA at 989-533-5270

Copyright © 2021 Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAAR-1895291)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7kaa_0dR5o8Tm00

5116 Bertshire Drive, Mt Pleasant, 48858

3 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1984

MOVE IN READY!!! This lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has an updated kitchen and bath with granite counters, plenty of cabinets in the kitchen and nice flooring throughout. A very well maintained home equipped with a 1 car garage, lovely deck, and a fenced in yard.

For open house information, contact Julie Rush, WEICHERT, REALTORS BROADWAY REALTY at 989-775-3800

Copyright © 2021 Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAAR-1894359)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PvRp5_0dR5o8Tm00

118 Dearing Drive, Shepherd, 48883

3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,005 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Step into this beautifully, renovated 3 bedroom home centrally located in the Village of Shepherd. This quaint home is ready for you to move right in and sits on a huge lot! It has been freshly painted throughout. The kitchen and bath have been completely updated with cabinets, backsplash, vanity, fixtures and more. Great natural light spreads in each of the rooms. One of the three bedrooms has gorgeous hardwood flooring, each has tremendous closet space, and one is currently used as extra living space. Many other updates have been made, such as newer furnace, central air, insulated garage door, sewer line, and more. This home has been greatly maintained.

For open house information, contact Amberly Zimmer, WEICHERT, REALTORS BROADWAY REALTY at 989-775-3800

Copyright © 2021 Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAAR-1895544)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gkfno_0dR5o8Tm00

3915 N Mission Road, Rosebush, 48878

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,893 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Looking for a classic mid-century two-story with original woodwork, large brick fireplace, and a classic, open staircase? Check out this beautiful, stately home in Rosebush with an open floor and main floor laundry. Walk to church, stores, library, Rosebush Elementary and the park. Outside enjoy a concrete driveway (in great condition!) leading to a roomy two car garage. There is also a deck and a 10 x 16 shed with a craft room. Big plus: Rosebush has a Village sewer system-no septic tank! This home can be shown on a moment's notice.

For open house information, contact Larry Bean, PRAEDIUM REALTY ROBIN STRESSMAN & ASSOCIATES at 989-317-8352

Copyright © 2021 Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAAR-1894912)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
Mount Pleasant, MI
Business
Mount Pleasant, MI
Real Estate
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Cmu#Weichert
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Mt Pleasant Daily

Mt Pleasant Daily

Mt Pleasant, MI
31
Followers
325
Post
381
Views
ABOUT

With Mt Pleasant Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy