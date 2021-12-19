Check out these Mt Pleasant homes on the market

(Mt Pleasant, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Mt Pleasant. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1024 Brown Street, Mt Pleasant, 48858 4 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,396 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Check out this affordable 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of Mt. Pleasant, a short distance from the high school, CMU and shopping. This house has loads of potential to make a beautiful home. Hardwood floors carry you through a majority of the house! Freshly painted, newer furnace and hot water heater, full basement, fenced in back yard and detached 2 car garage are all great perks. A few updates here and there and your new home is now a great investment!

5116 Bertshire Drive, Mt Pleasant, 48858 3 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1984

MOVE IN READY!!! This lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has an updated kitchen and bath with granite counters, plenty of cabinets in the kitchen and nice flooring throughout. A very well maintained home equipped with a 1 car garage, lovely deck, and a fenced in yard.

118 Dearing Drive, Shepherd, 48883 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,005 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Step into this beautifully, renovated 3 bedroom home centrally located in the Village of Shepherd. This quaint home is ready for you to move right in and sits on a huge lot! It has been freshly painted throughout. The kitchen and bath have been completely updated with cabinets, backsplash, vanity, fixtures and more. Great natural light spreads in each of the rooms. One of the three bedrooms has gorgeous hardwood flooring, each has tremendous closet space, and one is currently used as extra living space. Many other updates have been made, such as newer furnace, central air, insulated garage door, sewer line, and more. This home has been greatly maintained.

3915 N Mission Road, Rosebush, 48878 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,893 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Looking for a classic mid-century two-story with original woodwork, large brick fireplace, and a classic, open staircase? Check out this beautiful, stately home in Rosebush with an open floor and main floor laundry. Walk to church, stores, library, Rosebush Elementary and the park. Outside enjoy a concrete driveway (in great condition!) leading to a roomy two car garage. There is also a deck and a 10 x 16 shed with a craft room. Big plus: Rosebush has a Village sewer system-no septic tank! This home can be shown on a moment's notice.

