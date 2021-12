Do you know what email relays are? Email relays are a way to send large amounts of email using servers that have been configured to accept and process the messages. Email relay solutions providers allow you to automate your email marketing and other campaigns by leveraging their technology and expertise in order to get better results than you would on your own. Email messaging is one of the most cost-effective ways for businesses to communicate with customers, so if this sounds like something that interests you, we recommend checking out our list of mail relay solution providers.

