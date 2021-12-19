Top homes for sale in Kingman

(Kingman, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Kingman than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2526 S Thunderhead Drive, Kingman, 86401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,438 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Looking to live or build in the Mountains. Here is the perfect opportunity to live on the property in this spacious doublewide until you are ready to build and or just fix up the existing doublewide and live happily ever after. The 1.92 acres has enough room for all your toys and to build a huge shop to store everything inside. This lot is bordering BLM. Has plenty of beautiful Pinion pines and Juniper trees but still allows for unbelievable mountainous views. The wildlife alone are reason enough to want to live here. Most everyday you can see deer, elk, Javelina. The location is close to town and has its own freeway on ramp six paved miles away. This area is really hard to find a building lots so don't hesitate. The house is a 1977 Parkway with 1438 sq ft and will need a little fixing up on the inside such as carpet, drywall mud and paint to be back good as new. It has a large walk in dual head shower in the master bedroom. Dual vanities and plenty of storage. The kitchen has a pantry and also plenty of storage. The washer and dryer will remain with the sale of the house along with fridge. The property has a old well on it but with all the issues it needs to be re-drilled. So at this time the owners have been water hauling. It has a pump house with a tank, pump and pressure tank. There is another large shed that has a loft for additional storage. The owner is unable to do any repairs so the sale of the home will be as is

For open house information, contact Randall Callicoat, Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert at 928-753-0430

9230 N Diamond Bar Avenue, Kingman, 86401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,244 Square Feet | Built in 2008

AMAZING VIEWS!!!! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Split floor plan Manufactured home sits facing the most amazing views of desert and mountains on a double lot with an oversized garage. Just off Route 66 in a quite community just outside Valle Vista Golf Course. Fully fenced, indoor laundry and great patio/outdoor living space, room for all your toys . There's so much this property has to offer you want to come check it out. Serviced by local water and power co and propane delivery is avail.

For open house information, contact Dorothy Cole, West USA Realty at 602-942-4200

3066 Southern Avenue, Kingman, 86401 3 Beds 3 Baths | $447,555 | Single Family Residence | 2,492 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Beautiful, remodeled home in a GREAT location. Open concept living space with tile and new vinyl flooring. The living room as a beautiful fireplace and built in shelving with glass shelves. The kitchen has new lower cabinets, new granite, new dishwasher, and a new sink. Kitchen has over 11.5 feet of breakfast bar seating, casual dining area, and a HUGE walk in pantry. The patio has been enclosed into a den space/Arizona room. Bathroom 3 is located conveniently off the living room and includes a new toilet, and a tiled shower. Bedroom 2 has a walk in closet, it's own living room type area, and new carpet. Bedroom 3 has a walk in closet and new carpet. Bedroom 2 and 3 share a jack and jill bathroom with a beautifully tiled shower/tub. Master en-suite includes a GIANT master bedroom with a barn door to the bathroom area, huge walk in closet with shelving, a walk in shower, vanity area, and jacuzzi tub. Most door knobs, fixtures and toilets are all new. This beautiful home is located on .54 acre corner lot and has RV access and hook ups. New paint and bricks have been re-glossed. Professional pictures coming soon.

For open house information, contact The Elite Home Group, Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert at 928-753-0430

18723 E Knight Creek Road, Kingman, 86401 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,107 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Peaceful and private 620.28 acres located near aesthetically beautiful Willow Creek Ranch! Bring the horses to this off grid gem! Beautiful custom loft cabin with unobstructed breathtaking views! Property features solar power...wind turbines...cell and wi-fi...water is provided by your own deeded natural spring and stocked pond! This custom home features 2 main suites with an open floor plan. Live in the open range and enjoy the most amazing sunsets! Call today for your personal tour!

For open house information, contact Wesley Hassell, KG Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty at 928-718-6211