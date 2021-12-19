On the hunt for a home in Morristown? These houses are on the market

(Morristown, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Morristown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

904 E Main St, Jefferson City, 37760 3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Back on the Market with a Brand New HVAC system installed! This Jefferson City gem has three levels and hosts 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 baths. This home has been tastefully redone top to bottom. All kitchen appliances stay with the home. The roof, windows, electrical panel, and exterior siding have all been replaced within the last 3 years .This home sits on a acre and backs up to a beautiful creek. Be right in the city next to all of life's conveniences and still feel away from it all. This home is eligible for 100% USDA financing! Call to schedule a private tour today!*Buyer to verify square footage.

1243 Christopher, Morristown, 37813 2 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | 1,396 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This is a traditional townhouse condo on a Cul-De-Sac. The first level has the owner's garage, entry into the residence. From the front porch and door on enters in to the foyer, and main living area, there is a half bath on this level. Take a few more steps and be in the kitchen. The bedrooms are upstairs as is the main bathroom. The best part? No HOA and being the last building on the street. More photos to come.

1323 Wind Crest Drive, Morristown, 37814 3 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,925 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Beautiful home on the West end of Morristown! 3 large bedrooms with 2 and 1/2 baths. This home has a finished bonus room in the basement with MANY new updates including new appliances and a master closet renovation. There are new HVAC units, as well as a brand new water heater installed 10/23/21. Professional landscaping has been completed, as well as a new retaining wall. Yard has been completely redone and reseeded, perfect for outdoor entertainment! Roof was replaced in 2011. Call today to set up your private showing.

1307 Appalachian Trace, Morristown, 37814 4 Beds 3 Baths | $429,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,159 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Incredible opportunity to own a 4 bedroom, 3 bathrooms on 0.54 acres of land. This home features 2 car garage, and a 1 car garage, hardwood floors, beautiful pool with composite decking. This home also includes 2 kitchens. Close to all amenities, shopping, and major highways. This one won't last long!!

