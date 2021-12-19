Take a look at these homes on the market in Pine Bluff

(Pine Bluff, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pine Bluff. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

6302 Timber Ridge Drive, Pine Bluff, 71603 3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,034 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Beautiful 4 bd 3ba home tucked away w/1 acre. Enter the foyer to a striking staircase and brick fireplace w/dining area flanked by 2 columns, kitchen with breakfast nook. The main level has a bedroom w/bath & bonus area and lg laundry room. Upstairs features a spacious MB w/jetted tub, walk in shower, double vanity, & lg walk in closet and 2 guest rooms & a full bath. New roof 2021 - Located near 1-530 and major shopping areas. See agent remarks for more information.

2601 Oakwood, Pine Bluff, 71603 3 Beds 2 Baths | $98,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,611 Square Feet | Built in 1934

Investment property with approx 29.89 acres - 25 in timber - perfect for bow hunting. House is of no value. See remarks

3000 S Cherry, Pine Bluff, 71603 3 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,922 Square Feet | Built in 1919

Charming older home on Cherry Street with hardwood floors, newer roof newer plumbing, gas cookstove and hot water heater on a spacious corner lot.

903 Fairway Dr., Pine Bluff, 71603 6 Beds 4 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,295 Square Feet | Built in None

BEAUTIFUL WELL MAINTAINED HOME IN THE ROSSWOOD COLONY AREA! THIS HOME BOAST 3295 SQ FT WITH 6BR AND 3.5 BATHS. LARGE LIVING AREAS, BIG KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, BREAKFAST AREA AND FORMAL DINING. ONE BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS,AND OFFICE 0R 6TH BR, 4 BEDROOM UPSTAIRS, THAT COULD ACTUALLY BE CONSIDERED 2 MASTERS. LARGE BACKYARD! NEW OVENS,NEW ELECTRIC RANGE, WOOD FLOORS, ROOF 10 YRS, HVAC 3 YEARS. MAKE APPT TO SEE TODAY!!

