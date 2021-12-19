ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world'

By JOSH BOAK
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DtMRt_0dR5nuHq00
Virus Outbreak FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. U.S. health officials said Sunday, Dec. 5 that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations. President Joe Biden's chief medial adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN's “State of the Union” that scientists need more information before drawing conclusion's about omicron's severity. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (Susan Walsh)

WILMINGTON, Del. — (AP) — The COVID-19 omicron variant is “just raging around the world,” the White House's top medical adviser said Sunday as President Joe Biden prepares to issue “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “the real problem” for the U.S. hospital system is that “we have so many people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who have not yet been vaccinated.”

The prospect of a winter chilled by a wave of coronavirus infections is a severe reversal from the optimism projected by Biden some 10 months ago, when he suggested at a CNN town hall that the country would essentially be back to normal by this Christmas. Biden has been careful not to overpromise, yet confidence in the country has been battered by an unrelenting wave of COVID-19 mutations and variations that have left many Americans emotionally exhausted, dispirited and worried about infections.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tried to defend the president's earlier promise in a separate interview Sunday on CNN's “State of the Union.”

“The idea about hoping and having an aspiration to be independent of the virus after a period of time is understandable and reasonable,” Fauci said. “But the one thing that we know from, now, almost two years' experience with this virus is that it is really very unpredictable.”

With the threat that rising infections could worsen the supply chain challenges facing the United States and fuel inflation, Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo., said Biden should stop talking about vaccination as two shots and a booster and instead call it "three doses" that are needed to maximize protection.

Polis pivoted to inflation that is running at a nearly four-decade high, saying Biden in his remarks on Tuesday about the omicron variant needed to show the country how he is addressing the rising cost of goods.

“We can do very concrete things that actually reduce the costs for Americans,” Polis said on NBC, noting that Colorado is cutting vehicle registration fees and making it free to register a new business.

The administration is expecting a series of breakthrough infections with the surge of holiday travelers. Fauci said most people who have been vaccinated and gotten a booster should be fine if they take precautions such as wearing masks in crowded settings including airports.

Biden plans to speak Tuesday on the status of the fight against COVID-19 and discuss government help for communities in need of assistance, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted. She also said he will be “issuing a stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated.”

Fauci was asked on CNN whether he expected a record numbers of cases — and what about hospitalizations and deaths. “Yes, well, unfortunately, I think that that is going to happen,” he said.

Fauci told NBC the president would again urge people to get the booster shot, highlight increased availability of testing, discuss “surge teams” for besieged hospitals and explain how important it is to provide vaccines for the rest of the world.

“The one thing that’s very clear, and there’s no doubt about this, is its extraordinary capability of spreading, its transmissibility capability. It is just, you know, raging through the world, really,” Fauci said. “And if you look even here in the United States, you have some regions that start off with a few percent of the isolates that are positive, now going up to 30%, 40%, and some places 50%.”

Psaki's announcement Saturday on Twitter came after Vice President Kamala Harris said in a Los Angeles Times interview that the Biden administration “didn’t see delta coming. I think most scientists did not — upon whose advice and direction we have relied — didn’t see delta coming.” She added: "We didn’t see omicron coming. And that’s the nature of what this, this awful virus has been, which as it turns out, has mutations and variants.”

The vice president's words raised doubts as to the administration's strategy for addressing the pandemic. Biden had effectively declared independence from the virus at a White House celebration on July Fourth to mark progress with vaccinations inside the United States, yet the global nature of the pandemic meant that the disease could evolve as others around the world waited for immunization.

Fauci told NBC he saw the variants coming and he thought Harris' statement “was taken a bit out of context,” adding he believed she was referring to “the extraordinary number of mutations ... particularly with omicron. No one had expected it that much but we were well-prepared and expected that we were going to see variants."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

White House says it is 'grateful' Trump got, promoted COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is grateful that former U.S. President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The Republican former president recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot, and called the COVID-19 vaccines...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
WHIO Dayton

Coronavirus: Biden to lift travel restrictions on southern African countries

WASHINGTON — At the end of this year, President Joe Biden will lift temporary travel restrictions imposed on southern African countries following the discovery of the omicron variant of COVID-19, according to White House officials. Last month, Biden announced restrictions on travel from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia,...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
WHIO Dayton

EXPLAINER: How will Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway work?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden says the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free of charge to people to use at home. But despite the high public demand for tests, it will still be several more weeks before these kits are available to be shipped. The administration is still working on details for how the program will work.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#The White House#Americans#Nbc#Cnn#D Colo
The Independent

‘That’s not a plan, that’s a hope’: Johns Hopkins expert questions Biden’s Covid test kit pledge

Joe Biden's promise to deliver 500m at home Covid tests to Americans nationwide is ambitious, but some health officials worry that the initiative is unrealistic and ultimately ineffective. Dr Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, spoke with The New York Times about how the program's rollout will ultimately determine its efficacy. "If those tests came in January and February, that could have an impact, but if they are spread out over 10 to 12 months, I'm not sure what kind of impact it is going to have," she said. She noted that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Biden administration turned down public health expert plan in late October that called for manufacturing and sending over 700 million rapid COVID-19 tests to Americans ahead of holidays, per Vanity Fair report

The Biden administration turned down a COVID-19 mass testing plan in late October, per Vanity Fair. Experts in the meeting called for 732 million rapid at-home tests to be produced and distributed per month. They expected a holiday surge, but WH officials said that test manufacturers did not have capacity.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Rolling Stone

Fauci Warns Omicron Is ‘Raging Through the World’ as Sarah Palin Preaches Resistance to Vaccine Pressure

As Dr. Anthony Fauci is sounding the alarm about the spread of the Omicron variant, Sarah Palin is touting her unvaccinated status as a badge of honor while telling a crowd to “stiffen your spine” in the face of pressure to get inoculated against the disease. Speaking about Omicron on Meet the Press, Fauci said on Sunday, “The one thing that’s very clear, and there’s no doubt about this, is its extraordinary capability of spreading — its transmissibility capability. It is just, you know, raging through the world.” On CNN, the doctor cautioned that Omicron will “take over” as the dominant...
HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
53K+
Followers
78K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy