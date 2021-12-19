House hunt Klamath Falls: See what’s on the market now

(Klamath Falls, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Klamath Falls will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

809 Mitchell Street, Klamath Falls, 97601 2 Beds 1 Bath | $177,000 | Single Family Residence | 862 Square Feet | Built in None

Cute home close to community park and Fred Meyers Shopping Center, bus service available. Great starter home or great rental unit, tenant would like to stay. Gravel front and back yard and newer paint inside and out.

For open house information, contact Dan Bailey, Rookstool Moden Realty Llc at 541-883-3781

1501 N Eldorado Avenue, Klamath Falls, 97601 4 Beds 3 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,042 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Don't miss out on the perfect mix of original charm & modern updates in this beautiful Pacific Terrace area home. This home features 4 bedrooms, one of the bedrooms being an oversized master bedroom with vaulted ceilings & an amazing walk in closet with custom built in shelving & clothes racks, 3 full bathrooms, a nicely updated kitchen with open beam vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops, tons of cabinets for storage, a wet bar with sink and wine cooler, an office area featuring a home security system that is included in the sale, a cute dining area with lots of natural lighting, cozy living room with beautiful original hardwoods & adorable built ins, plus a pellet stove, & last but not least a huge finished basement adding even more useable living space. Outside has a private, fully fenced backyard with a new covered gazebo & secure dog kennel enclosure. Exterior paint is only a couple years old & is still in great shape & the home has a newer roof with lots of life left in it.

For open house information, contact McKenzie Smith, Fisher Nicholson Realty, LLC at 541-884-1717

4430 Bisbee Street, Klamath Falls, 97603 3 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 998 Square Feet | Built in 1940

3 Bedroom home on 1/2 acre with lots of potential. It has a detached 1 1/2 car garage. This home needs a lot of TLC and cleanup. Come see if this is a project you want thetackle.Has hookups for either a gas or electric stove.

For open house information, contact Richard Renslow, Lester Realty, Inc. at 541-882-8788

526 Torrey Street, Klamath Falls, 97601 2 Beds 1 Bath | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Super cute two bedroom and one bath home located on a good size corner lot. Next to Pelican School and up the street from Harbor Isle and the lake. Spacious floorplan with french doors, A/C, hardwood floors in the living and dining area, covered deck and plenty of parking on the side of the home. Perfect for a starter home or investor. Great rental history. Home is being sold as is! Seller will provide a 2 year whole Home Warranty. (Eagle Premier)

For open house information, contact Johnson Fast Team, Fisher Nicholson Realty, LLC at 541-884-1717