Check out these homes for sale in Fort Walton Beach now

(Fort Walton Beach, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Walton Beach will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

360 Ne Osborne Drive, Fort Walton Beach, 32548 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,258 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Charming, 3 bed 1.5 bath updated home located in the highly desired neighborhood of Elliots Point-close to downtown and walking distance to bay access. Kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, appliances and quartz countertops. You'll enjoy the large windows throughout, fresh white paint, new lighting, lvp floors and brand new carpet in bedrooms. Large fenced in backyard with room for a pool. Metal roof 2015.

3016 Scenic Highway 98 Drive, Destin, 32541 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,950,000 | Condominium | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Discover luxury at Villa Coyaba. This breathtaking unit situated on a picture-perfect stretch of shoreline overlooking the emerald green waters. Lavish and spacious, with enough room for 10 guests to be plenty comfortable, Villa Coyaba 303 is a perfect blend of beachfront fun and luxe touches. Whether you have a craving for something sweet or savory, whip something up in the full kitchen. Then, after a long day of fun under the sun, retire to the master bedroom and unwind in the en-suite bathroom. Outfitted with granite counters, a jetted tub, and walk-in shower, you'll be relaxed and ready for bed in no time. Villa Coyaba's amenities include beachfront pool, fitness center, barbecue grills, and a picnic area.

117 Northern Pine Road, Fort Walton Beach, 32547 5 Beds 3 Baths | $685,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,120 Square Feet | Built in 2020

BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BUILT HOME!! This home boasts 3,120 Sq feet with 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Home is welcomed with beautiful tile flooring, barn doors, and shiplap throughout. Living room is decorated with rustic beams and stained stairs. Second floor is the entire family room of generous size perfect for entertainment. Custom kitchens includes high level granite, elegant backsplash, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Backyard has a gorgeous stained pergola with fireplace area and personal BBQ area with granite countertops. Make this home yours today!

866 Santa Rosa Boulevard, Fort Walton Beach, 32548 1 Bed 2 Baths | $499,000 | Condominium | 820 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Pelican Isle Gulf Front Condo! Directly on the Gulf of Mexico! Enjoy the Gulf view while you are making your morning coffee, relaxing in the living room or out on the balcony listening to the sound of the surf. Beautiful white sand beaches, warm blue green water, and the sound of the surf are here to enjoy! This 4th floor Pelican Isle condo is fully furnished and ready for your vacation rentals. New smooth top stove in the kitchen, all tile floors, flat screen TVs, new master bath vanity & fixtures. Sleeps 6 comfortably with a king bed in the master bedroom, a queen sleeper sofa in the living room and 2 bunk beds in the hallway. The Pelican Isle fitness room includes treadmill, stationary bike, and a steps machine. Great Rental History!

