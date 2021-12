Intel’s hybrid core Alder Lake CPUs are currently kicking butt and taking names in the gaming space. The Intel Core i5 12600K and i9 12900K reviewed very well, and top out our best CPUs for gaming lists. Plus the big DRM compatibility issue is nearly at an end. But AMD are right on their tails with well performing CPUs of their own, though none feature the same hybrid architecture. Of course, after all this, it’s no surprise there have been plenty of signs suggesting AMD is moving towards similar hybrid chips.

