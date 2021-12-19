Take a look at these homes on the Enid market now

(Enid, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Enid than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4214 Lexington Place, Enid, 73703 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,230 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Quiet Cul-de-sac!!! This home features 3 bed 2 bath with spacious back yard, boasts a beautiful fireplace great neighborhood located in NW Enid don't waste time as this will not last long!

3606 Sand Creek Rd, Enid, 73703 3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,115 Square Feet | Built in 2019

13.49Â± Acres * 3 Bed/2 Bath Brick Home * 30Ã—32 Shop Building *Creek * Timber* Grass Pasture Directions: From Garland & Willow in Enid, Oklahoma, go 1 mile west on Blacktop Road to Wheatridge, then 1 mile north on Blacktop to Purdue, then 1/2 mile west to Sand Creek Rd, then 1/4 mile south to property List Price: $549,000.00 Description: This is a beautiful Brick custom build home that was built in 2019 by Jeff McCrary. There is 2,115 sq. Ft. of living area with a nice 3 car attached garage. This is a beautiful home inside and out and features Hickory cabinetry and woodwork throughout the home. There is a nice entryway leading to the open living room/bar/kitchen with a separate dining area. Just of the kitchen is a nice size Butler's Pantry, and dining room. Kitchen is open the living room with built-in dishwasher, gas cooktop, oven, microwave and side by side refrigerator. There are (3) nice size bedroom, (2) bathrooms, nice size sun room/man cave/Studio (heated and cooled and large laundry room with mud sink. The main bedroom has large walk-in closet (also being a safe room), walk-in shower, and dual vanity. There are Granite counter tops throughout the home, as well. The home has a Generac generator system, Central heat/air conditioning, soft water system, heated flooring throughout the home, spray foam insulation, mechanic room with 2- hot water tanks, mud sink, PEX plumbing, Handi-cap accessible, guttering, and French drain front flower beds. There is also a nice wood frame shop building that is 30' x 32' with 16ft being a lean too. The shop has concrete floor, bathroom, spray foam insulation, electric and window air conditioning. The back of the property ends in creek with timber and you will see deer and turkey normally in the morning and evening times. Taxes: $3,766.00 School District: Enid Public Schools Utilities: Private water well; OG&E electric, LP, septic tank sewer Flood Plane: None

1301 E Park Street, Enid, 73701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Great investment opportunity. 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath vinyl home that sits on a nice sized partially fenced lot. Large living area. Kitchen has tons of storage. Has a great functional layout and tons of potential. Proof of funds with all offers. Selling strictly as is with no warranties or guarantees. Located near HWY 64 & Vance Airforce base, downtown, shopping and schools. Due to the condition, the property will not qualify for traditional financing. Buyer to assume all responsibility of any code issues (if present), and to be corrected after closing by the buyer. Buyer to verify any and all information.

722 W Iowa Avenue, Enid, 73701 2 Beds 2 Baths | $127,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,378 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Great freshly update home right behind Enid Highschool Stadium!!! When you enter you will be greeted by a spacious living are with updated light fixtures. The kitchen features modern updated backsplash and brand new microwave and stove/oven with lots of storage! Off the kitchen is the stairs to the lower level with a spacious living area, half bath, laundry and outdoor access. The bedrooms keep the artisan charm with double closets and over head storage! This corner lot home has so much to offer! With quick access to Enid Highschool, lots of restaurants, and Meadow Lake Golf Course and Park! Show today!

