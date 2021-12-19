Eagle Pass-curious? These homes are on the market

(Eagle Pass, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Eagle Pass will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2318 Rio Pecos, Eagle Pass, 78852 3 Beds 2 Baths | $228,385 | Single Family Residence | 1,505 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Home Construction for Sale. House offers 1505 sqft living area A 3 bedroom 2 bathroom. Granite Countertops on bathrooms, kitchen and Island. Will include a fence. High Ceilings and Stone on the front of the house.

114 Laguna Circle, Eagle Pass, 78852 2 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Great starter home located on a corner lot. 2 Bedroom 1 Bath. Contact listing agent to schedule a showing

2148 Fox Borough Dr, Eagle Pass, 78852 4 Beds 4 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,030 Square Feet | Built in 2013

New Listing!, Beautiful Home for sale in a very nice neighborhood, near to stores and restaurants, approximately 2030 living area, 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms (the other bathroom its on the back yard room) and a OFFICE or extra room, a game room in the backyard with a full bath, it can be used like a bar, game room, man cave, or mother-in-law house. Granite countertops through the house, high ceilings, very well kept, all fenced backyard, sprinklers system, surround system on the ceilings through the house, ITS A MUST SEE!!!

1794 Taft St., Eagle Pass, 78852 3 Beds 2 Baths | $178,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,287 Square Feet | Built in None

New Listing, CORNER LOT Home!!! Cozy and very well kept home situated in a Corner lot, has a lot to offer 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, big lot, has a storage on the back yard, near from stores and restaurants, its a Must See!

