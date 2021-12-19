Take a look at these homes on the Helena market now

(Helena, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Helena than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

637 Peosta Avenue, Helena, 59601 4 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,399 Square Feet | Built in 1897

Lets talk about history! This beautiful home was built in 1897 and has so much potential. This home will be sold ''As-Is'' but has recently had the following items replaced: roof, water heater, hot water tank, boiler, and windows. Some of the main features it has to offer is 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a cozy fireplace, fully fenced yard, and the cutest front porch. The location could not be better, only minutes from Carroll college, and a short drive to the walking mall, this is the perfect place to call home or a great investment property! Call or text Sarah Gebhardt at 406-551-3629 or your Real Estate Professional for your personal showing.

1055 Napa Drive, Helena, 59601 4 Beds 3 Baths | $680,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,836 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Sierra custom built home. Turn key home featuring 4 bedrooms 3 full Bath Meticulously designed... meticulously kept for your move in delight.Kitchen is a cooks delight with granite surfaces on the vast counter and island tops. large pantry ,gas range , and formal dining for large just add to the delight .Thanksgiving gathering are made easy in spacious home. Master suite has granite double vanity, soaker tub and walk in shower. Enjoy your private access to deck from master bedroom to enjoy the beautiful sunrises and sunsets. Gas hot water and A/C , Central Vac Lower level has its own delight with large and sunny family room , 2 large bedrooms ,bring the beauty of the outside with large windows and walk out patio and deck. Underground sprinklers

211 8Th Avenue, Helena, 59601 9 Beds 4 Baths | $560,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,546 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Nestled in the heart of St. Helena's Cathedral District you will find this Historic Queen Anne architectural Mansion built by prominent businessman R.C. Wallace in 1886. This home boast all the amenities of days gone by, including 5 fireplaces with imported tiles from Scotland, beveled stain glass windows and birch and cherry woods. It's just walking distance to everything downtown, including the beautiful walking mall, some fabulous restaurants, breweries, coffee shops, schools, parks, and much more. The upper level bedrooms with views of the cathedral makes for a great place to sit and enjoy a sunny day or a cold day inside reading. If you love historic homes you need to check this one out. More photos to follow

820 South California Street, Helena, 59601 5 Beds 4 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,877 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Beautiful spacious house in one of Helena's most coveted Upper East neighborhoods. This 5 bed, 4 bath house has a wonderful layout with a main floor master suite, living room with a fireplace, cook's kitchen, and a formal sitting room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The upper-level bedrooms are oversized and well laid out. The walk out basement has two large living spaces, a bedroom and bathroom, and additional storage rooms. The large deck overlooks the fully-fenced yard with it's park-like setting adjacent to city-owned green space. Enjoy the yard from the privacy of the outdoor gazebo. There is an attached oversized 2-car garage, plus a bonus fenced space next to the garage for a trailer or camper. Call Breena Buettner at 406-202-8002 or your real estate professional.

