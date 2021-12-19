On the hunt for a home in Twin Falls? These houses are on the market

(Twin Falls, ID) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Twin Falls than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1275 Madrona St. N, Twin Falls, 83301 5 Beds 4 Baths | $875,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,022 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Welcome Home!! This pristine Twin Falls location is ready for a new owners!! Enjoy Life on a mature acre in the city of Twin, located minutes from shopping & services. This home is one of a kind, featuring multiple living areas & levels, with open spaces and plenty of natural lighting. The main level features a beautiful kitchen with updated granite counter tops, a formal dinning room, and a large family room with vaulted ceilings. The basement contains a second living area, as well as three well proportioned bedrooms with plenty of storage. The second story features an office nook, a bedroom & master W/ a walk out patio! Such a neat home this is a must see!!

2375 3700, Filer, 83341 3 Beds 1 Bath | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,960 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This property can shine with the right vision! Here is your opportunity for a fixer upper that you can call your own in the country with outbuildings and a spot to put your animals. Easy commute to Twin Falls. Cash sale only, as is, where is. BTVAI.....

3580 Rock Garden Ln, Kimberly, 83341 3 Beds 3 Baths | $789,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,047 Square Feet | Built in 1979

One owner and shows pride of ownership! You will love this single level home nestled in its own natures cove near the Snake River Rim overlooking Twin Falls Falls, with beauty all around. Private and secluded, in well known China Ridge area, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath on 3.89 acres has lots of room for horses or a shop. Large laundry room, oversized garage, bright kitchen with lots of cupboards and countertops, large windows on the back of the home brings in the views of the rock gardens year round. Inviting fireplace in the living room promises warm winter gatherings. Many annual plants, lots of mature trees, several fruit trees and a large irrigated garden. Grounds and lawns fully irrigated for ease, and large parking areas. Includes a spectacular large remote SunSetter awning over the front patio to shade you while watching the many song birds on their feeders. Never before offered for sale, this home and property has it all if you're looking for a nice home on an acreage near the famous Snake River Canyon.

2292 Evening Sun Dr., Twin Falls, 83301 4 Beds 3 Baths | $799,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,668 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Another amazing build by Iron Oaks Custom Homes. Nestled in highly sough after Morning Sun Sub. This single level 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with an office, sitting on .248 of an acre, boasts full stucco exterior with rock accent. 14' Ceiling in the main living area, 10' Ceiling in the bedrooms, custom cabinets, granite countertops, butlers pantry, tile showers, large oversize double sliding doors that open up to the grand patio, large custom windows for natural light. Make this modern day charmer yours today!

