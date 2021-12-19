Take a look at these homes on the Grand Island market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island News Flash
(Grand Island, NE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Grand Island will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2719 Idaho, Grand Island, 68803

3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,903 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Attractive 3 bedroom, 3 bath home. Open floor plan! Eat in kitchen offers granite countertops, large pantry and room for a dining table. Master suite has master bath with shower and jet tub. Basement has large family room and bathroom finished. Potential for additional bedrooms exists with egress windows, closets and studs already in place.

For open house information, contact Anne Halbert, New View Real Estate of Hastings at 402-462-9111

Copyright © 2021 Grand Island Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GIBORNE-20211090)

1317 W 4Th Street, Grand Island, 68801

2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1907

Well maintained big yard priced right, schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Ruby Sciuga, Nebraska Realty at 402-491-0100

Copyright © 2021 Grand Island Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GIBORNE-20211069)

10 Kuester Lake, Grand Island, 68801

3 Beds 4 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,723 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Enjoy beautiful views of the lake!! Three large bedrooms. 4 bath locations. Cozy family room with wet bar and gas fireplace. Huge living room w beautiful beamed ceiling and gas fireplace. Kitchen with informal dining space as well as a formal dining room. There is a study off the master bedroom, jacuzzi room & a huge laundry room!! HOA fee is annual!!

For open house information, contact Tracy Babcock, Babcock Real Estate at 308-390-5904

Copyright © 2021 Grand Island Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GIBORNE-20210970)

2512 S Blaine, Grand Island, 68801

4 Beds 6 Baths | $999,999 | Single Family Residence | 4,160 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Fabulous! All brick! 14.3 acres. Main floor master w/full bath. 25' ceiling in main floor great room. Gas fireplace. Lilienthal cabinets. Pella windows. Jack + Jill bedrooms upstairs plus a bedroom w/ensuite. Bonus Room + Toy room over garage. Family room in basement. Wet bar. Workout room and N/C Bedroom. Underground dog fence. Don't miss the "hidden" room behind the bookcase!!

For open house information, contact Tracy Babcock, Babcock Real Estate at 308-390-5904

Copyright © 2021 Grand Island Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GIBORNE-20210954)

