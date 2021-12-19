ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Take a look at these homes on the Princeton market now

Princeton News Beat
2 days ago
 2 days ago

(Princeton, NJ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Princeton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YXnkP_0dR5nNbD00

89 Ashford Drive, Plainsboro, 08536

3 Beds 3 Baths | $549,900 | Townhouse | 2,116 Square Feet | Built in 1994

At Ashford Largest Castleton Model 2125 Sq. is north facing end unit * This is one of the unique homes that offer a BONUS room & Loft which can be used as a possible 4th bedroom or an office. Open foyer with double closet, large pantry . *Eat in updated kitchens 42 cabinet, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, Bay window * Engineered Hardwood flooring in entire house. * Newly installed HVAC (2020) * Newly Installed Hot Water Tank (2019) * Upgraded bathrooms and powder room * Newly installed Washer and Dryer/ Built-ins,* Family room is open to the kitchen /sliding doors leading to fenced in large patio, Bay window with comfortable seating facing to patio. * attached 1 car garage plus extra extension for ample storage, parking with 3 additional car parking space in long driveway * Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, large closet, updated full Master bath/ garden tub and separate shower and double sinks, updated Newer shower/ jacuzzi * Newly installed roof by HOA in year 2020. Pull Down attic- Large enclosed patio is perfect for outdoors activity. * This community offers a community pool, tennis and play ground. Easy commute to NYC, award winning WW-Plainsboro School District. It offers Location, Condition & value with lots of upgraded ---life style to enjoy---

For open house information, contact SMITA SHAH, REALTY MARK CENTRAL at 609-716-8400

Copyright © 2021 Central Jersey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCMLSNJ-2206726R)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dmsYV_0dR5nNbD00

1 Robertson Road, East Windsor, 08520

3 Beds 3 Baths | $434,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,768 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Don't miss your chance to own this gorgeous luxury single family home. This beautiful home was completely renovated 2 years ago with top of the line finishes including hardwood floors throughout the whole house, brand NEW WASHER AND DRYER, Ceiling speakers, LED can lighting, wide plank engineered and custom wide closets. The beautiful upscale kitchen was customized with large pantry/cabinets space, gorgeous granite countertops and brand NEW stainless steel appliances with a microwave-oven wall. The living room & dinning room has an upscale crown molding and custom designed throughout the first floor. The master bedroom is a beautiful suite with a private sitting area, a custom his/her huge closet and opens to a stunning master bath with double sinks and with ceilings speakers

For open house information, contact Kimberly M Kelly, Exit Realty Jackson NJ at 732-367-2888

Copyright © 2021 Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors and Monmouth Ocean Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MOMLSNJ-22132164)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18fjoP_0dR5nNbD00

92 Starlight Drive, Monroe, 08831

3 Beds 3 Baths | $489,990 | Duplex | 2,111 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Venue at Monroe. Active Adult Community. Gated Community with a 20,000 s.f. clubhouse. The amenities will include both an indoor and outdoor pool, tennis courts, pickleball courts, bocce ball, large and small dog park, amphitheater community garden and so much more! Wait until you see the openness of this floorplan! It is the perfect kitchen home for entertaining. This home features white shaker cabinets, beautiful white and gray granite, hardwood floors thru your main floor living area, gourmet kitchen, washer dryer refrigerator and more! $10,000 in Closing Cost Paid by the builder for agreements on or before 8/29/21 (restrictions apply). Photos are of decorated model home.

For open house information, contact Debra A Glatz, Lennar Sales Corp. at 609-349-8258

Copyright © 2021 Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors and Monmouth Ocean Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MOMLSNJ-22125604)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWjaF_0dR5nNbD00

170 N Masters Drive, Monroe, 08831

3 Beds 4 Baths | $799,800 | Single Family Residence | 3,496 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Attn: Active Adults! Impressive Brickfront Bridleridge built in 2015! Enter up the brick paver walkway & porch to your Dream Home. Upgraded thru-out: wide-plank distressed wood floors, dramatic 2-story entry & Great Room. Decorative wrought iron spindles in the bannister enhance the overhead bridge. Gourmet kitchen w/ low oversized center island w/ granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, 5-burner cooktop, recessed lights, open to sunroom lined w/ windows & door leading to back yard. Expanded Master BR w/ sitting area, 2 walk-in closet & frameless oversized shower w/ floor-to-ceiling tile, double sinks. Front office w/ bay window. Guest BR w/ full bath! Powder room for guests. Spacious loft w/ 1BR & full bath. Full Basement. This home cannot be duplicated with these amenities!

For open house information, contact Cheryl Hand, Manalapan at 732-536-1200

Copyright © 2021 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New Jersey Properties. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRUNJ-125202477)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

