ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Milik hat trick rescues Marseille in French Cup; Angers out

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PARIS (AP) — Top-tier Marseille overcame an early shock against amateur side Le Cannet Rocheville on Sunday with Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik scoring a hat trick in a 4-1 win as his team advanced to the last 32 of the French Cup.

Mike Core beat the offside trap and slipped the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Steve Mandanda to give the fifth-division side the lead in the 16th.

Milik equalized for Marseille in the 41st by converting a penalty after defender Iheb Lahouel received a second yellow card for a poor tackle on American winger Konrad de la Fuente.

Second in the French league, Marseille dominated the second half against 10-man Le Cannet Rocheville. Milik scored after a low cross from Matteo Guendouzi in the 58th. Guendouzi then set up Brazilian forward Luis Henrique, who slotted into the far corner in the 77th. Milik sealed the win in the 90th with a tap-in.

Fifth-division team Linas-Montlhery caused the upset of the day so far by beating top-tier Angers 2-0.

Pascal Leno headed home a corner in the ninth minute before capitalizing on a counterattack to add a second goal in the 24th.

“That was hard,” Linas-Montlhery forward Issa Cisse told Eurosport television. “We suffered, we ran a lot. It came from the right, from the left, down the middle, but we didn’t give in.”

Angers coach Gerald Baticle perhaps underestimated Linas-Montlhery as he made nine changes to the team that started in the French league last weekend.

“They deserved more than us to qualify,” Angers defender Romain Thomas told Eurosport television. “They were more opportunistic than us. We got what we deserved.”

Fourth-division side Bergerac upset Metz 5-4 in a penalty shootout after both teams failed to find the net in regulation time. Bergerac goalkeeper Pierre Laborde-Turon saved Pape Sarr’s spot kick before Hicham M’Laab converted the final penalty.

Top-tier clubs Monaco, Saint-Etienne, Lens, Montpellier and Reims advanced to the last 32 on Sunday.

France international Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice to lead Monaco to a 2-0 win over Red Star, a third-division team that has won the French Cup five times. Ben Yedder dribbled past the Red Star defense to beat goalkeeper William Avognan Yapobi in the 33rd. He then doubled the lead with a low shot in the 65th.

Making his debut as Saint-Etienne coach, Pascal Dupraz watched his team’s 1-0 win over fourth-division side Lyon La Duchere. Saint-Etienne winger Arnaud Nordin fired the ball into the bottom corner in the 32nd. Dupraz replaced Claude Puel and is tasked with pulling Saint-Etienne out of the relegation zone. Saint-Etienne supporters were banned from attending the game as the Rhone prefect feared potential violence because of the regional rivalry between Lyon and Saint-Etienne.

Lens edged fifth-division team Poitiers 1-0 as forward Ignatius Ganago converted a rebound in the 36th.

Montpellier beat fourth-division side Andrezieux 1-0 with a penalty from Teji Savanier in the 68th.

Reims needed a late goal from teenager Martin Adeline in the 89th to knock out Reims Sainte-Anne 1-0 in a Champagne derby.

Later Sunday, defending champion Paris Saint-Germain visits fifth-division side Feignies Aulnoye. ___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pape Sarr
Person
Pascal Dupraz
Person
Arkadiusz Milik
Yardbarker

PSG Mercato: Real Sociedad in Talks With Paris SG Over Loan Deal for Rafinha

The January window presents Paris Saint-Germain an opportunity to offload players who have no future with the capital club. It will be a tough sales job for the French giants as some players have seen little to no consistent playing time to entice a club to purchase the player. According...
SOCCER
The Independent

Pep Guardiola rules out Man City signing replacement for Ferran Torres in January

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City have no intention of signing a striker next month despite the imminent departure of Ferran Torres.Spain forward Torres is set to join Barcelona when the transfer window opens in January after the Premier League champions accepted a £46.7million offer from the Catalan giants.Torres was signed primarily as a winger but has often operated as a centre forward with the club short of natural striking options.City failed in their attempts to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer but have no immediate plans to look elsewhere for a striker.“No, we’re not going to bring in any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Caoimhin Kelleher proves Liverpool’s shoot-out hero against Leicester

Second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved two penalties in the shoot-out which Liverpool won 5-4 against Leicester to send them into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.Substitute Diogo Jota struck the winning spot-kick – having come off the bench to score in the second half – but the real hero was Takumi Minamino who made it 3-3 with seconds remaining of six added minutes.The visitors crumbled under the pressure exerted in the second half having twice cruised into a two-goal lead as Jamie Vardy scored his ninth and 10th goals in 14 appearances against the under-strength Reds.This guy, though!#EFL | #CarabaoCup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick suggests scrapping Carabao Cup to help ease fixture congestion

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested scrapping the Carabao Cup to ease fixture congestion in English football.The domestic schedule is coming under huge pressure, with the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus sweeping through dressing rooms and forcing postponements throughout the country.United, themselves, have not played since 11 December due to their own Covid-19 outbreak and had Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton postponed. The Old Trafford club are due to travel to Newcastle on Monday before hosting Burnley and Wolves on 30 December and 3 January respectively. ▪️ Squad update ℹ️▪️ #PL changes 🔄▪️ Festive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Le Cannet#Ap#American#French#Brazilian#Angers#Eurosport
AFP

Covid-19 cases curtail Top 14's Christmas schedule

The resumption of the Top 14 immediately after Christmas has been disrupted by coronavirus as the league on Friday cancelled two games, including the one involving leaders Bordeaux Begles. The French league said on Friday night that it called off Racing 92's home game with Pau and Bordeaux-Begles' visit to Toulon, both scheduled for Monday, "due to the health situation of the Racing 92, Pau and Bordeaux-Begles squads, following new tests carried out today". 
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Southampton set to extend Willy Caballero’s contract to give them keeper cover

Southampton look set to extend the contract of former Argentina international Willy Caballero The ex-Manchester City and Chelsea stopper signed a short-term deal at St Mary’s until January 5 earlier this month after Saints experienced a goalkeeper crisis.Caballero endured a debut to forget with a 3-0 defeat at Arsenal but impressed in the 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace last time out and could now remain at Southampton for the rest of the campaign.Ralph Hasenhuttl revealed: “Yeah, there is a chance definitely because in this moment and situation, you never know how quick it goes with Covid that you lose a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Ledezma signs new PSV deal after returning from torn ACL

American midfielder Richy Ledezma signed a contract extension with PSV Eindhoven of the Dutch first division, a deal announced after he returned from a torn ACL to play his first senior team match in more than a year. PSV said Thursday that the 21-year-old’s new contract runs through the 2023-24...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Andy Robertson to miss Chelsea game after Liverpool match postponed

Liverpool’s Boxing Day match at home to Leeds United being postponed has had an unwelcome impact on the squad available to Jurgen Klopp for their bigger encounter two days later.After Andy Robertson was sent-off against Tottenham in the Reds’ last Premier League game, a three-match suspension was the end result.The first of those was against Leicester in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, which the Reds won on penalties after a 3-3 draw, with the Scottish left-back also set to miss further fixtures against Leeds and then Leicester again in the Premier League on 28 December.However, the ban will now...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David Moyes hoping for Michail Antonio return from Covid in Boxing Day clash

West Ham boss David Moyes is hoping Michail Antonio will be available to face Southampton on Boxing Day after recently testing positive for coronavirus.Antonio, who has scored six Premier League goals this season, missed the Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday night, but Moyes has not yet ruled him out for Sunday.Moyes said: “The answer is I don’t know. The (isolation) changes in the rules, he has no symptoms and I have to say he is double vaccinated.“It is not someone who has got it, who is not (vaccinated). He is vaccinated and so with all the those, hopefully...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is happy at Spurs and praises striker’s attitude

Antonio Conte believes Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and is firmly on board with the club’s project.The England captain was heavily linked with a transfer to Manchester City this summer but his efforts to push through a move failed to come to fruition and look to have contributed towards a below-par first half of the season for the forward.Kane struggled for goals under Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked in November and replaced by Conte, and even now the striker has only scored nine times for Spurs in all competitions this term.Yet a second goal in the Premier League this campaign and improved display on Sunday against Liverpool showed green shoots...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira reveals ‘a couple’ of Covid cases but hopes Palace will be OK

Patrick Vieira is hopeful Crystal Palace will be able to play Sunday’s fixture at Tottenham, but revealed they have experienced “a couple of cases” of coronavirus at the club.The Eagles have not played for 10 days after last weekend’s match at Watford was postponed due to the opposition dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad.Most Premier League clubs have experienced Covid issues in recent weeks but Palace had managed to avoid such a situation up to now although the 45-year-old was non-committal on who at Selhurst Park has contracted the virus.He said: “We hope we are going to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira expects a barrage of boos when Crystal Palace visit Tottenham

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is braced for boos from the Tottenham fans when his side visit their fellow London club on Boxing Day.The Eagles are set to make the short trip across the capital this weekend to face Spurs and the 45-year-old knows the type of reception he is likely to receive.Vieira spent nine years as a player at Arsenal and captained them to Premier League success at the home of arch-rivals Tottenham in 2004.“I am expecting more than just a couple of boos,” the Gunners great said with a smile.“Tottenham is a really difficult place to go, the atmosphere, the players’ energy when they play at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte circumspect over Hugo Lloris future but hails his Spurs standing

Antonio Conte is unable to give any assurances over Hugo Lloris’ future but knows the Tottenham captain will never be a problem for the club.The World Cup winner is approaching a decade at Spurs after he first moved to the north London outfit from Lyon in 2012 but only has six months left on his current deal.Lloris will celebrate his 35th birthday on Boxing Day and is expected to line up in goal against Crystal Palace after being one of the team’s most consistent performers this season.Asked if he was concerned about his goalkeeper’s contract situation, Conte said: “Hugo is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte: Premier League meeting was a waste of time

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has described Thursday’s meeting between the Premier League and all 20 top-flight bosses as a waste of time and likened the league’s governing body to a brick wall.Rising Covid-19 cases in England’s top-flight saw all managers and head coaches come together for a virtual meeting with the division to discuss the ongoing situation in addition to the congested fixture list and other key issues.Numerous matches have already been postponed due to coronavirus outbreaks and managers have repeatedly highlighted a lack of player welfare, including Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggesting a players’ strike may be the only way to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton request to postpone Burnley game rejected by Premier League

Rafael Benitez is stunned Everton’s trip to Burnley on Boxing Day has not been postponed after being left with just nine senior outfield players and three goalkeepers to choose from because of a Covid-19 outbreak.Benitez revealed five members of his squad tested positive following a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on December 16 while the Spaniard’s options are limited even further as Brazilian forward Richarlison is among half a dozen injured players.The Toffees sought to have their visit to Turf Moor rearranged but have been rebuffed by the Premier League and now seem to be relying on youngsters to fill their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

692K+
Followers
366K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy