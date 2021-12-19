Check out these homes for sale in Coeur D'Alene now

(Coeur D'Alene, ID) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Coeur D'Alene. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

15901 W Summerfield Rd, Post Falls, 83854 7 Beds 4 Baths | $1,599,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,644 Square Feet | Built in 2002

ACREAGE IN TOWN! private, treed 10 acre parcel with 2 custom-built homes and a seasonal creek. An entertainer's home of 5644 sq ft boasts of 7 extra large bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and an attached 3 car garage with a one car drive-through on a circular driveway. You never have to turn around in the snow! Huge master suite with a laundry chute, sunken tub, shower, private toilet, and walk-in closet. Oak accents & built-ins throughout with an open floor plan embellished with vaulted ceilings, fresh paint, new carpet, solid oak flooring on the main level, manufactured river rock fireplace, and beautiful views on two 3/4 wrap around porches. Main floor room with sliding doors was a family game room and a remote office. Tons of storage and room for all with a walk-out basement! The homeowner custom designed this home with tons of thoughtful details. Second home includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an attached 2 car garage and a wood stove in a roomy 1000 sq. ft.

16806 E 18Th, Spokane, 99037 3 Beds 2 Baths | $822,229 | Single Family Residence | 2,148 Square Feet | Built in 2022

The Solitude Plan by Paras Homes is a 2,148 sqft. no basement Rancher with a 1,226 sqft. garage (6 car). This 3 br/2 bth home features hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, large kitchen/great room concept, and huge primary suite with walk-in shower.

1315 W Cordgrass Ave, Post Falls, 83854 3 Beds 2 Baths | $629,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,753 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION TO BE COMPLETED IN DECEMBER. Wonderfully upgraded and open floor plan with main floor living area, kitchen, living and dining rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, plus a full master suite, gas fireplace, and covered back patio. LARGE shop measuring 30'X36'.

3500 N Ping Rd, Post Falls, 83854 3 Beds 3 Baths | $464,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,941 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home boasts 1,941 SF on 3 levels! Enjoy a complete en-suite master bedroom with huge walk in closet. Storage galore throughout this home. Large second great room downstairs. All this on an extra large lot with large fenced backyard. This beautiful sought after Prairie Falls home will not last. NEW roof 4 yr ago, new exterior paint 3 yr ago.

