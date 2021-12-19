ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Lumberton-curious? These homes are on the market

Lumberton News Beat
Lumberton News Beat
 2 days ago

(Lumberton, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lumberton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U8jxx_0dR5nGQ800

2300 N Mcmillan Avenue, Lumberton, 28358

3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,446 Square Feet | Built in 1951

This beautiful brick ranch home is a triple threat; location, price, and quality. Consisting of 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood flooring throughout the main areas to include each of the bedrooms, and exquisite tile work in both full bathrooms. Enjoy the wood-burning fireplace in the family room or find serenity sitting on the back screened-in porch: the fenced backyard and concrete patio couple as a great scene for your next gathering. Conveniently situated on a corner lot, walking distance from the hospital, shopping, recreation, and a short drive from I-95, you won't want to miss this one. This home is ready to welcome you!

For open house information, contact Natalie Rogers, Keller Williams Realty Raleigh at 919-608-6373

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Rocky Mount Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMAARNC-100285030)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T3cWe_0dR5nGQ800

544 Spruce Street, Lumberton, 28358

3 Beds 1 Bath | $45,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Looking for a great investment. Here it is. Needs a little tlc but has great opportunity. Call today.

For open house information, contact Ann C Walters, J. Ray Realty, LLC at 910-642-8111

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Brunswick County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCMLSNC-100285414)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LTRpp_0dR5nGQ800

514 N Ballance Street, Saint Pauls, 28384

4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,058 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Nice well maintained home in a quiet established neighborhood in St Paul. Beautiful yard, two car carport, hardwood floor. Lovely family room with built-ins and a fireplace.

For open house information, contact Bill Brock, Berkshire Hathaway HS Pinehurst Realty Group/SP at 910-692-2635

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Mid Carolina Regional Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PSPAARNC-100297487)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OkqPO_0dR5nGQ800

13365 E Nc 72 Highway, Lumberton, 28358

2 Beds 1 Bath | $39,000 | Single Family Residence | 672 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Great rental property located right out side of Lumberton city limits. Home is a 2 bedroom 1 bath sitting on .93 acre lot. Call Today!!!!

For open house information, contact Ricky W Harrelson, J. Ray Realty, LLC at 910-642-8111

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Brunswick County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCMLSNC-100253841)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lumberton, NC
Lumberton, NC
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Brock
Person
St Paul
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Lumberton News Beat

Lumberton News Beat

Lumberton, NC
264
Followers
308
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lumberton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy