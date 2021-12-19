Lumberton-curious? These homes are on the market

(Lumberton, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lumberton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2300 N Mcmillan Avenue, Lumberton, 28358 3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,446 Square Feet | Built in 1951

This beautiful brick ranch home is a triple threat; location, price, and quality. Consisting of 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood flooring throughout the main areas to include each of the bedrooms, and exquisite tile work in both full bathrooms. Enjoy the wood-burning fireplace in the family room or find serenity sitting on the back screened-in porch: the fenced backyard and concrete patio couple as a great scene for your next gathering. Conveniently situated on a corner lot, walking distance from the hospital, shopping, recreation, and a short drive from I-95, you won't want to miss this one. This home is ready to welcome you!

544 Spruce Street, Lumberton, 28358 3 Beds 1 Bath | $45,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Looking for a great investment. Here it is. Needs a little tlc but has great opportunity. Call today.

514 N Ballance Street, Saint Pauls, 28384 4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,058 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Nice well maintained home in a quiet established neighborhood in St Paul. Beautiful yard, two car carport, hardwood floor. Lovely family room with built-ins and a fireplace.

13365 E Nc 72 Highway, Lumberton, 28358 2 Beds 1 Bath | $39,000 | Single Family Residence | 672 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Great rental property located right out side of Lumberton city limits. Home is a 2 bedroom 1 bath sitting on .93 acre lot. Call Today!!!!

