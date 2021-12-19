ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Thousands in Brussels protest renewed COVID-19 restrictions

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D1m1u_0dR5msUB00
Virus Outbreak Belgium Protestors march during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Thousands of protesters demonstrated through central Brussels on Sunday for a third time against reinforced COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter a spike infections and the emergence of the worrying omicron variant. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) (Olivier Matthys)

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Thousands of peaceful protesters demonstrated in Brussels on Sunday for a third time against reinforced COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter a spike in infections as the omicron variant sweeps across Europe.

The marchers — some with placards reading “free zone,” “I've had my fair dose” and “enough is enough” — came to protest the government’s strong advice to get vaccinated. They also included Belgian health care workers who will have a three-month window in which to get vaccinated against the virus beginning Jan. 1 or risk losing their jobs.

A strong police presence and widespread preventive controls were deployed for the march, given how previous protests had descended into violence. But only 13 arrests were made for “rebellion and possession of prohibited articles," according to police spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere.

Also Sunday, the Brussels-based European Commission agreed with Pfizer-BioNTech to accelerate the delivery of vaccines starting in a few weeks. The pharmaceutical giant will deliver an additional 20 million vaccine doses from January to March to the European Union's 27 nations.

The Belgian protest comes one day after similar protests in other European capitals including Paris and London. Nations across Europe are reimposing tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown.

The World Health Organization reported this weekend that the omicron variant has been detected in 89 countries, and variant cases are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission.

In a Brussels protest last month, several hundred people started pelting police, smashing cars and setting garbage bins ablaze. Police responded with tear gas and water cannons.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Thousands march in New Zealand to protest against Covid vaccine mandates and lockdowns

Thousands of unmasked anti-vaxxers took to the streets of New Zealand’s capital city Wellington on Thursday to protest against Covid-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates.The rally consisted of bikers and people holding banners that read: ‘Freedom’, ‘Plandemic’, ‘Is this the future you want?’ and ‘This is not our New Zealand!’ Several people carrying the national flag thronged the streets of the business district before reaching the parliament building’s facade.Security measures had to be scaled up in Wellington as scores of police officials were needed to keep the protest march in a line and guard their route.Entrances to the Beehive, the parliament...
WORLD
The Independent

Critics abound as Tunisia demands mandatory vaccination pass

COVID-19 vaccination passes became obligatory for Tunisians on Wednesday, who now must have proof of two vaccine doses to enter public spaces and to keep working at state institutions, universities and some private businesses.But human rights groups called for a delay to the process, pointing out that people were struggling to get vaccinations and obtain passes, and labeling the move “unnecessarily severe.” To date, around 47% of the population has been fully vaccinated.The measure was passed by decree by President Kais Saied in October to drive the nation’s vaccination campaign, one of his first decrees since suspending parliament and...
WORLD
WHIO Dayton

Germany anticipates big omicron rise over holiday period

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's health minister said Friday that the proportion of coronavirus infections with the new omicron variant will increase sharply in the days ahead, and he appealed to people to take steps to avoid infection during Christmas festivities. German authorities are anticipating another wave of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brussels#Covid#European Union#Protest#Ap#Belgian#Omicron#European Commission#Pfizer Biontech#The European Union
The Independent

Hungary's PM denounced in Bosnia for anti-Muslim rhetoric

Bosnian officials and religious leaders on Wednesday denounced suggestions voiced by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his spokesman that the integration of Bosnia into the European Union will be challenging because of its large Muslim population.Orban’s spokesman Zoltan Kovacs has tweeted that “the challenge with Bosnia is how to integrate a country with 2 million Muslims.”During his long speech on Tuesday in Budapest, right-wing populist Orban said Hungary supports Bosnia’s EU bid, adding that as an EU member, Hungary had to mobilize a lot of energy to overcome “the enlargement fatigue that has taken hold of the European...
RELIGION
WHIO Dayton

Live updates: Pope holds Christmas Eve Mass amid Italy surge

ROME — Pope Francis has celebrated Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 2,000 people in St. Peter’s Basilica, going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees. A maskless Francis processed down the central aisle of...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Protests
AFP

Boosters may prolong Covid WHO warns, France jabs kids as Omicron surges

The WHO warned Wednesday that rich countries cannot use boosters to escape the coronavirus and France became one of the first nations to vaccinate children over five, as nations scrambled to contain Omicron surges. China meanwhile cracked down on the latest outbreak of the virus, shutting down a whole city. And Britain, which reported a record 106,000 new cases in 24 hours, approved Pfizer's jab for children aged five and up, as US health regulators authorised the company's Covid pill for high-risk patients over 12. "No country can boost its way out of the pandemic," said the World Health Organization's Secretary General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Wednesday.
WORLD
AFP

EU takes legal action against Poland over rule-of-law row

The EU said Wednesday it was launching legal action against Poland for ignoring European Union law and undermining judicial independence, prompting a sharp rebuke from Warsaw. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the EU's decision reflected a trend towards "bureaucratic centralism" in Brussels that "has to be stopped". The step escalates a long-running feud between Warsaw and Brussels over Poland's perceived backsliding on EU democratic norms. Brussels is already withholding approval of coronavirus recovery funds for Poland over the row.
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Live updates: New York Governor defends response to virus

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has defended her response to the coronavirus, insisting that the state acted early and did all it could against the omicron variant's rapid spread. Hochul also told a news conference Friday that the state is shortening the amount of time essential workers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Tear gas fired as thousands march in Sudan in anti-coup rallies

Thousands of Sudanese protesters rallied Saturday two months on since a military coup, demanding soldiers "go back to the barracks" and calling for a transition to civilian rule. Sudan, one of the world's poorest countries, has a long history of military coups, enjoying only rare interludes of democratic rule since independence in 1956.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAJ

Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The pipeline is built and being filled with natural gas. But Russia’s Nord Stream 2 faces a rocky road before any gas flows to Germany, with its new leaders adopting a more skeptical tone toward the project and tensions ratcheting up over Russia’s troop buildup at the Ukrainian border. The pipeline opposed […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WHIO Dayton

Coronavirus: Biden to lift travel restrictions on southern African countries

WASHINGTON — At the end of this year, President Joe Biden will lift temporary travel restrictions imposed on southern African countries following the discovery of the omicron variant of COVID-19, according to White House officials. Last month, Biden announced restrictions on travel from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia,...
TRAVEL
WHIO Dayton

Virus weighs again on Christmas festivities in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, West Bank — (AP) — Musicians banging drums and playing bagpipes marched through the biblical town of Bethlehem on Friday to the delight of smaller than usual crowds — a mix of conviviality and restraint reflected in celebrations around the world on a Christmas Eve dampened once again by the coronavirus.
BETHLEHEM, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
53K+
Followers
78K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy