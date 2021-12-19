ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the hunt for a home in Greenwood? These houses are on the market

 2 days ago

(Greenwood, SC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Greenwood. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

339 Tolbert Drive, Greenwood, 29649

3 Beds 3 Baths | $318,890 | Single Family Residence | 2,207 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Milford Pines! The perfect new community in Greenwood, SC with the best of both worlds. Tucked away in the most quaint, small-town setting, Milford Pines is still convenient to the heart of Greenwood which includes shopping, dining, Lander University, Self Regional Healthcare and excellent schools. Just 6 short miles from the sought-after Lake Greenwood, you can also enjoy all the water activities and endless sunsets. Community amenities include a pool and open-air cabana. Our family-friendly floorplans include stainless appliances, granite in kitchen and gas fireplaces. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many people would like to call Milford Pines home.

103 Milford Pines Drive, Greenwood, 29649

4 Beds 3 Baths | $244,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,995 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Milford Pines! The perfect new community in Greenwood, SC with the best of both worlds. Tucked away in the most quaint, small-town setting, Milford Pines is still convenient to the heart of Greenwood which includes shopping, dining, Lander University, Self Regional Healthcare and excellent schools. Just 6 short miles from the sought-after Lake Greenwood, you can also enjoy all the water activities and endless sunsets. Community amenities include a pool and open-air cabana. Our family-friendly floorplans include stainless appliances, granite in kitchen and gas fireplaces. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many people would like to call Milford Pines home.

356 Tolbert Drive, Greenwood, 29649

4 Beds 3 Baths | $287,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,644 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Milford Pines! The perfect new community in Greenwood, SC with the best of both worlds. Tucked away in the most quaint, small-town setting, Milford Pines is still convenient to the heart of Greenwood which includes shopping, dining, Lander University, Self Regional Healthcare and excellent schools. Just 6 short miles from the sought-after Lake Greenwood, you can also enjoy all the water activities and endless sunsets. Community amenities include a pool and open-air cabana. Our family-friendly floorplans include stainless appliances, granite in kitchen and gas fireplaces. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many people would like to call Milford Pines home.

365 Tolbert Drive, Greenwood, 29649

4 Beds 3 Baths | $257,490 | Single Family Residence | 1,995 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Milford Pines! The perfect new community in Greenwood, SC with the best of both worlds. Tucked away in the most quaint, small-town setting, Milford Pines is still convenient to the heart of Greenwood which includes shopping, dining, Lander University, Self Regional Healthcare and excellent schools. Just 6 short miles from the sought-after Lake Greenwood, you can also enjoy all the water activities and endless sunsets. Community amenities include a pool and open-air cabana. Our family-friendly floorplans include stainless appliances, granite in kitchen and gas fireplaces. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many people would like to call Milford Pines home.

