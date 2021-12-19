ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Deron Williams beats Frank Gore in boxing exhibition between former NBA, NFL stars

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CzXmW_0dR5meNF00
Landing a right: Deron Williams connects with a right to the chin of Frank Gore during their bout Saturday night. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. — Two former stars stepped out of their sports and into the boxing ring, and retired NBA All-Star Deron Williams was a winner Saturday night.

Williams prevailed in a split decision against former NFL running back Frank Gore after a four-round exhibition match in Tampa, Florida, ESPN reported.

The bout was on the undercard to the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley event Amalie Arena.

The two men traded big, wild punches and pushed each other through the ropes, according to USA Today.

It may have resembled a professional wrestling match at times, but in the end, Williams used his longer reach and scored a third-round knockdown against Gore, The Sporting News reported.

Two judges scored the fight in favor of Williams by votes of 40-35 and 38-37, while a third judge favored Gore by a 38-37 margin, according to The Sporting News.

“I always was a physical point guard,” Williams told reporters after the fight. “I never shied away from contact, and I showed that today. People think basketball players are soft, but I never was one. That’s what I was looking to accomplish here today.”

The Florida State Boxing Commission ruled the bout as an exhibition Friday when it was originally scheduled to be a pro fight, ESPN reported. Because of that, the fight will not be counted on either man’s pro boxing records.

“It was fun,’’ Williams told reporters. “I’m glad I had a chance to get out there and do it. But like I thought coming into this, I’m one and done.’’

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MMA Fighting

Frank Gore calls for Deron Williams rematch, Williams maintains boxing ‘was a one-off’

Deron Williams has scratched his boxing itch and he’s sticking to his decision to not fight again. The three-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist made a successful boxing debut on Saturday, defeating NFL great Frank Gore by four-round unanimous decision in an exhibition bout on the main card of Showtime’s Paul vs. Woodley 2 event at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
ClutchPoints

Ex-NBA star Deron Williams finds new lease on life in boxing

Deron Williams has taken a step closer to entering a new chapter in his life as an athlete. Apart from being former NBA stars, Kendall Gill, Lamar Odom and Deron Williams have one interesting thing in common–they have all embarked on a boxing career. On Saturday night, the ring...
NFL
fightsports.tv

Football Ace Frank Gore Loses Boxing Debut Against Deron Williams

San Francisco 49ers legend Frank Gore won the hearts of the boxing community despite losing to former NBA star Deron Williams in Tampa on Saturday night. Gore and Williams featured as an undercard of the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight. The 38-year-old football legend put up a sublime display for someone who was making his boxing debut in an arena brimming with fans.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
thefocus.news

How many kids does Jalen Rose have amid split from wife Molly Qerim?

Former NBA star Jalen Rose and ESPN’s First Take host Molly Qerim are reportedly divorcing after three years of marriage. Fans want to know how many kids Jalen Rose has and whether he shares any with Querim. Jalen Rose played in the NBA from 1994 to 2007 before transitioning...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Deron Williams
Person
Jake Paul
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa mark relationship milestone on Thanksgiving

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Boxing#Combat#Espn#Usa Today#Paulwoodley#Showtime#The Sporting News
fadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Shares A Statement About His Divorce From Molly Qerim: “After Being Separated For Almost A Year, Molly And I Have Officially Decided To Go Our Separate Ways."

Jalen Rose broke his silence after filing for divorce from Molly Qerim. The former NBA player-turned-analyst married the ESPN talent in 2018, but their relationship hasn't gone as planned, prompting them to go in separate ways. Back in April, Rose filed for divorce, per TMZ Sports. They stated that the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Awkward ESPN Video of Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim Resurfaces Amid Divorce

Jalen Rose surprised many ESPN viewers with his divorce announcement from his wife and co-host Molly Qerim. The former basketball star married Qerim two and a half years ago, initially going public together in June 2016, but had separated from the First Take host for a year before the official court filing.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
66K+
Followers
78K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy