Titusville, FL

Take a look at these homes for sale in Titusville

Titusville Today
Titusville Today
 2 days ago

(Titusville, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Titusville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

6245 Horseshoe Avenue, Titusville, 32780

3 Beds 2 Baths | $494,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,422 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Lot / House Pkg - Upscale living in a beautiful setting is in your future! Vista Wind is a deed restricted development located in south Windover Farms. Spacious Split Plan 3 Bdrm/ 2.5 Bath Home w/a 3-Car Garage! Open Floor Plan w/Great Room Layout, Formal Dining Room & a Den/Study/Formal Living Room w/Double Door Entry. Open Eat-in Kitchen w/Maple Cabinets, Granite Counters, & SS Appliances! Master Retreat w/His & Her Closets, Soaking Tub, Dual Sink Vanities & Large Step-in Shower. Large GuestBedrooms, Covered Patio & More! Location is close to shopping and offers easy commutes: 10 miles to NASA, 20 miles to Port Canaveral, 35 miles to Orlando International Airport. Community has underground utilities (electricity, cable, phone) and city water (no sewer, will be on septic). For More Information Call Barry Taylor at 321-795-7074

For open house information, contact Barry Taylor, Daignault Realty Inc at 321-453-2151

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zbsje_0dR5mbj400

355 Inlet Avenue, Merritt Island, 32953

3 Beds 2 Baths | $670,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,992 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Just in time for the Christmas Boat Parade!Waterfront canal home with a pool & spa. Large dock with a lift & enough space for multiple boats. Roof 2018, pool resurfaced & paved deck 2020.

For open house information, contact Daphny Wolff, Seaside Realty of Brevard at 321-427-9467

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BgTcd_0dR5mbj400

7175 Turkey Point Drive, Titusville, 32780

3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,170 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Looking for land and privacy?!? Look no further!! This unique custom built home sits on 4.5 acres with 2 ponds, a storage shed and a barn. This home features new paint inside and out, fresh landscaping, and new carpet in 2021. The master bathroom is a blank slate, ready for you to create your dream bathroom! Upstairs, the bonus/loft area has a wet bar already in place waiting for you to make it an awesome man cave or an entertainers dream space. Properties like this don't come around very often.The value here is in the land (which is becoming very scarce in Florida). The possibilities are endless with this property. The location is ideal and tucked away from the hustle and bustle, but convenient to I-95 to commute to Orlando if needed.

For open house information, contact Megan Ross, Denovo Realty at 321-237-1887

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J0T4M_0dR5mbj400

1143 Country Club Drive, Titusville, 32780

2 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Condominium | 940 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Perfect 2/2 Condo with great views directly on the Beautiful La Cita Golf course. First floor unit close to the pool. Contact Betty w/ Noble & Co at 321-403-4136

For open house information, contact Betty J. Greene, Noble & Co. R.E. Professionals at 321-607-1311

Titusville, FL
With Titusville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

