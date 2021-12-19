Top homes for sale in Columbia

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

 2 days ago

(Columbia, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Columbia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFLCX_0dR5mSjP00

900 Marcy Landing, Columbia, 38401

3 Beds 3 Baths | $253,540 | Townhouse | 1,363 Square Feet | Built in None

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UFj36_0dR5mSjP00

906 Marcy Landing, Columbia, 38401

3 Beds 3 Baths | $243,540 | Townhouse | 1,363 Square Feet | Built in None

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qXjmB_0dR5mSjP00

511 Clifford Heights, Columbia, 38401

3 Beds 3 Baths | $240,990 | Townhouse | 1,363 Square Feet | Built in None

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Op88Q_0dR5mSjP00

2014 Conductor Lane, Thompson'S Station, 37179

4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,080,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,020 Square Feet | Built in None

A Drees Universal Design, the Ballentine features an expansive, easily accessible floor plan for all residents. Two wide front doors lead guests into an open living arrangement of a large family room, dining area, and kitchen with working pantry. A private owners suite connects to an impressive owners suite bath with a garden tub and super-shower. Additional highlights of the Ballentine include a covered porch with upgraded options, versatile family ready room off the garage, and an optional wine room.

