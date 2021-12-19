Top homes for sale in Columbia

(Columbia, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Columbia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

900 Marcy Landing, Columbia, 38401 3 Beds 3 Baths | $253,540 | Townhouse | 1,363 Square Feet | Built in None

Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

For open house information, contact Brooke Sikorski D.R. Horton - Nashville

906 Marcy Landing, Columbia, 38401 3 Beds 3 Baths | $243,540 | Townhouse | 1,363 Square Feet | Built in None

Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

For open house information, contact Brooke Sikorski D.R. Horton - Nashville

511 Clifford Heights, Columbia, 38401 3 Beds 3 Baths | $240,990 | Townhouse | 1,363 Square Feet | Built in None

Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

For open house information, contact Brooke Sikorski D.R. Horton - Nashville

2014 Conductor Lane, Thompson'S Station, 37179 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,080,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,020 Square Feet | Built in None

A Drees Universal Design, the Ballentine features an expansive, easily accessible floor plan for all residents. Two wide front doors lead guests into an open living arrangement of a large family room, dining area, and kitchen with working pantry. A private owners suite connects to an impressive owners suite bath with a garden tub and super-shower. Additional highlights of the Ballentine include a covered porch with upgraded options, versatile family ready room off the garage, and an optional wine room.

For open house information, contact Allison Lowry Drees Homes