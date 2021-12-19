Take a look at these homes for sale in Statesboro

(Statesboro, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Statesboro. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

509 Belmont Avenue, Statesboro, 30458 4 Beds 3 Baths | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,528 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Gorgeous craftsman style home on wooded homesite... complete with POND VIEWS!! From the hardie plank siding & gingerbread details to the double columned front porch this home is built to impress by Kevin Kirsch New Homes. Welcoming foyer greets to bright open design, oversized great room, family friendly kitchen with custom built cabinetry, large island w/ bar seating, solid surface counter tops and HUGE walk-in pantry. Adorable separate pocket office w/ built-in desk. Dreamy lower level master bedroom includes private laundry area in closet. Master bath decked out with 5ft soaking tub and large separate shower & shower door. Lovely staircase leads to upper level guest rooms and large additional laundry room. Covered back porch overlooks gorgeous live oaks w/ stunning POND VIEWS! A one-of-a-kind! Upgrades & features include 5 panel interior doors, oil rubbed bronze finishes, LVP flooring throughout common areas, laundry cabinetry, 50 Yr Architectural shingles, 2 HVAC units, Wi-fi enabled belt drive garage opener, 2-10 Home Warranty and so much more! Call for more details!

201 Rolling Ridge Court, Statesboro, 30458 4 Beds 3 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,967 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Beautiful all-brick home situated on 10 acres located in Rolling Woods Subdivision. This 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home includes an expansive kitchen, fully remodeled with stainless steel appliances including double ovens and a warming drawer as well as honed granite countertops. The large island is topped by a massive heart-pine counter made from beams more than 100 years old. The pantry houses a washer and dryer. There is a separate dining room with Pella windows which provide a view into the backyard surrounded by woods. The light-filled family room includes a wood-burning fireplace (but outfitted with gas logs capable of heating almost the whole house on a cold night). The study (office/library) is large, and there is a half-bath easily accessible for guests. The master bathroom includes an oversized jetted tub and shower, two large walk-in closets and a separate dressing/makeup area. The master bedroom overlooks a brick and wooden deck. Downstairs rooms have beautiful oak wood floors. Upstairs is carpeted with three bedrooms opening onto a loft overlooking the family room. Another bathroom is located upstairs. The house is complete with a covered porch that spans the entire front of the house, and it includes 5-foot swings and overhead fans at both ends. A paved driveway gently winds in front of the house to a covered and attached double carport that also includes a utility room downstairs and a huge room over the carport for storage (or it could be finished as an upstairs mother-in-law suite). The home is surrounded by woods on three sides that provide privacy, with a creek meandering on one side of the property. Adjacent to the house is an in-ground salt system pool with cool-deck and pavers that adjoin a 32-foot long pergola with four overhead fans. The area is beautifully landscaped with an underground automatic sprinkler system in the back and front yards. The peaceful neighborhood is within two miles of the city limits. There is almost always a gentle cross breeze for “whiling away” a summer afternoon in one of the swings. This large family home is perfect for anyone looking for lots of space and privacy!

4988 Burkhalter Road, Statesboro, 30458 4 Beds 5 Baths | $185,000 | Townhouse | 2,104 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Don't miss out! Well maintained end-unit townhome in Charlestown Row. 4 bedroom/4.5 bath. Large kitchen overlooking living room with island, pantry and large breakfast area. Hardwoods on main floor with new carpet in downstairs bedroom, stairs and upstairs. Washer and Dryer remain with property. Currently rented through 7/31/2022 with 4 separate leases totaling $1840/mo w/ all utilities included. HOA covers water, cable, trash and internet.

206 E Grady Street, Statesboro, 30458 4 Beds 3 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,973 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Home with potential. Brick home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. This is a diamond in the rough. This home would make a beautiful place for a family or a great investment property. Great location in the city limits, close to shopping, schools, and the College. Has a great layout and a good size corner lot. Not too many fixer uppers out there will not last long.

