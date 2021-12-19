Check out these Wausau homes on the market

(Wausau, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Wausau. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

9695 Sandhill Drive, Weston, 54476 4 Beds 4 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,502 Square Feet | Built in None

This lovely ranch home, located in a quiet subdivision, is available for your consideration. The location offers close proximity to multiple parks, the YMCA, hospitals, schools, shopping and more!

140891 Woodland Drive, Wausau, 54401 3 Beds 3 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,326 Square Feet | Built in None

Move in ready ranch style home in the Town of Stettin nestled on nearly 7 acres of beautiful rolling hills. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathroom Ranch with 2 car attached garage and 50x30 detached building which is perfect for all your toys. This home is located between Wausau and Marathon and is in the sought after Marathon School District. Main floor offers a spacious living room with beautiful views, 3 Bedrooms, kitchen with ample cabinetry and large peninsula, main level laundry and powder room just off the garage for convenience. Walk-Out Lower Level with wet bar and large family room for all of the Packer games you will be hosting. Outbuilding includes a 3 sided lean-to for animals in the pasture. Half of the 50x30 outbuilding is insulated and has a wood burning stove. The second half of this building has a tack room, storage with concrete floor and stall for animals. Drive up to this house with a horseshoe driveway with separate driveway to access the outbuilding for easy trailer maneuvering.

1318 N 2Nd Avenue, Wausau, 54401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,916 Square Feet | Built in None

This ones a Beauty! Newer bi-level home awaits new owners. Great curb appeal in this peaceful subdivision, and on a cul-de-sac road, this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with 2 car attached garage on .20 acres may be just right. Open concept main level boosts modern, attractive kitchen with center island, new wood flooring, patio doors to deck and newer appliances blends into the larger living room with vaulted ceiling for a very open modern feel. Large bedroom with walk-in closet plus an additional bedroom and one full bath complete this level. Head down to the lower level to enjoy family room relaxing or entertaining, in another great space. There is one additional larger bedroom and one full bath, plus a bonus room for your in-home office or exercise room. Make it what you want! Seller has done some recent upgrades including new hardwood flooring on main level, new dishwasher, attractive barn board accents at entrance, some new fixtures, new kitchen backsplash accent and more.

224520 Country Lane, Wausau, 54401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,014 Square Feet | Built in None

Hard to find move in ready ranch in the sought after Town of Rib Mountain. Built in 1996 this younger home has a lot of recent updates. 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, Main Floor Laundry and 2 Car Attached Garage (completely drywalled). Kitchen has ample cabinetry and counterspace with seating for breakfast bar and pantry for extra storage plus all of the kitchen appliances are included. Dining room has lots of natural light that comes in through the sliding patio door that leads to the deck at the back yard. Off of the deck are just a couple stairs down to a patio area which is great for summer cookouts and the custom firepit is also included. Master Bedroom is thoughtfully situated at the back of the house and has access to the main floor Full Bathroom. Lower Level has lots of space and is ready to be completed. There is a functioning toilet (half bath) and the shower drain has already been installed and is studded out to make it a future full bathroom.

