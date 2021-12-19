Take a look at these homes for sale in Findlay

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Findlay, OH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Findlay than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

20155 W Church Street, Hoytville, 43529

2 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,209 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This well maintained home with an acre lot has much to offer. Beautiful woodwork with open stairs, THIS IS S MUST SEE! 2 bed, 1 newer bath in great condition. Windows are replacement vinyl. Roof 2009. Large 2 car garage with a very large work room/storage area. The 1 acre lot has trees and is fenced in for your pets. It is a beautiful lot that seems like its in the country located on the edge of Hoytville. It has everything you need! Call today for your private viewing.

For open house information, contact ROBERT MEYERHOFFER, CCR REALTORS at 419-222-0555

Copyright © 2021 West Central Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCAROH-207147)

720 Apple Blossom Lane, Arlington, 45814

4 Beds 3 Baths | $272,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,228 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Spacious 2 story in a quiet subdivision of Arlington. This home offers an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stone backsplash, RO water system, and beautiful luxury vinyl flooring. A den/family room with large double doors and a fireplace to cozy up to! Features include, master suite, main floor laundry, covered porch, large covered patio, 12 x16 shed with electric, a 8 x10 playhouse, and a fence that offers privacy. New roof this year!

For open house information, contact LISA WENGER, CCR REALTORS at 419-222-0555

Copyright © 2021 West Central Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCAROH-206769)

14243 State Route 103, Arlington, 45814

4 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,951 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Schedule today to see this country property that sits on 3.71 acres. Looking for a house with spacious space, this is it! Large rooms with hardwood floors. Property has several barns-45x51, 30x56 with 35x13 lean to, 51x30 with 30x20 lean to and a 14x21 detached garage. Well, Furnace & water heater/ approx 2008, Central Air/ Approx 2015, Standing seam roof/2003

For open house information, contact KATHY SHEPHERD, OAKRIDGE REALTY & AUCTION CO. at 419-991-2020

Copyright © 2021 West Central Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCAROH-206470)

