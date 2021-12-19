Check out these homes on the Auburn market now

(Auburn, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Auburn will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2948 Wymond Drive, Opelika, 36804 5 Beds 3 Baths | $409,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,158 Square Feet | Built in 2021

1.5 Miles to Tiger Town!! Fiber Internet! Natural Gas!! The stunning Belmont b Home Plan by Hughston Homes at Wyndham Village! *3 CAR GARAGE*, Full Guest Suite/Office on Main, & Media Room are only a few features that make this plan extraordinary! Energy Efficient Building Materials. Smart Home Technology offering keyless entry & much more! Gorgeous Kitchen offering HUGE island, walk-in pantry, SS appliances w/ gas range, & bfast area. Formal Dining w/ coffered ceilings & wainscoting. Spacious Great Room w/ gas fireplace, open to Kitchen. Luxurious Owner’s Suite includes oversized walk-in closet, separate granite vanities, tiled shower, and separate garden tub. Upstairs Laundry. 5” Engineered Hardwoods throughout main. Tiled Wet Areas. Enjoy HHs' 'Signature Game Day Patio with ceiling fan, wood burning fireplace, pre-wired for your TV---perfect for entertainment! Builder Incentives offered with use of trusted lender. Virtual Tour available upon request.

For open house information, contact LISA BANCER, HUGHSTON HOMES MARKETING at 706-568-7650

1832 Dellia Drive, Auburn, 36830 3 Beds 3 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW NEW NEW in Morgan Hills! PICK YOUR COLORS. Home to be completed by end of the year or sooner! Granite counters, hardwood floors, Low-E windows, all in an open-floorpan concept on the main level, where the kitchen is open to the great room. Formal dining. Master suite, features ceiling fan, an adjoining bath w/ separate shower, & garden tub, dual vanities, tile floors, granite counters, & a walk-in closet. All beds on the same level upstairs.

For open house information, contact JAY KNORR, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES at 334-826-1010

961 Millers Point Road, Auburn, 36830 5 Beds 3 Baths | $545,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,942 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Beautiful Home in the established Moores Mill Community. Plenty of space with 5 bedrooms 3 full bath with 3 of the bedrooms on the main floor including the Primary suite and 2nd full bathroom. 2 bedrooms and 3rd full bath on the 2nd floor. Open floor plan lends itself for entertaining. Outdoor living includes natural gas hookup for outdoor grill with a spacious deck overlooking the salt water pool. Many updates include Kitchenaid gas range, bosch dishwasher, interior paint, nest thermostats, nest smoke/carbon monoxide detectors. Hardwood in living areas including bedrooms. Updated landscaping & sod. The pool motor replaced 2021. You do not want to miss this 5 bedroom home with 2942 sqft within the Moores Mill Community! Moores Mill is minutes away from shopping & restaurants and the Moores Mill Golf Club.

For open house information, contact CRAWFORD/ WILLIS GROUP, EXP REALTY - AUBURN OPELIKA at 334-663-2950

2737 Dunstan Lane, Opelika, 36804 4 Beds 3 Baths | $273,050 | Single Family Residence | 2,475 Square Feet | Built in None

- Attached 2-car garage.- Open concept kitchen with island opens to breakfast area and family room. - First floor guest suite and full bath.- Owners suite with sitting area, oversized walk-in closet, dual vanity, garden tub and walk-in shower. - Upper level laundry.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice.. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Images may be subject to copyright.

For open house information, contact Village at Waterford Dan Ryan - Atlanta Region