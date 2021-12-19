Stillwater-curious? These homes are on the market

(Stillwater, OK) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Stillwater. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2022 N Burdick, Stillwater, 74075 3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,586 Square Feet | Built in 1997

FRESH PAINT & NEW FLOORING/CARPET!!! This great home is move-in ready with 3 bedroom, 2 bath home conveniently located to OSU, shopping and schools! The exterior has a cabin look, with a big wrap-around porch and a large fenced backyard. The living area has a cathedral ceiling with a fireplace. The kitchen has lots of cabinets, an eat-at bar, updated appliances and is open to the dining area. The spacious master suite has a cathedral ceiling, large walk-in closet, and a large bathroom with oval soaking tub, shower and vanity. The other two bedrooms are nice with roomy closets. The hall bathroom is also spacious as is the utility room. Updates include: New carpet in all bedrooms, fresh paint throughout, and 2015 new Range, 2019 Hot water tank, 2018 New HVAC, Custom blinds for windows, 2016 added additional concrete to the back patio, 2016 new sod for yard & also landscaping to make sure draining drains correctly, and new storm door on front door, 2019 Paint & stained exterior! CALL TO VIEW TODAY!!!

3711 S Fountain View Drive, Stilwater, 74074 4 Beds 3 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,645 Square Feet | Built in 2009

SW STILLWATER IN WOODLAND TRAILS !! This Beautiful Southwest Stillwater 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with a view, in sought after Woodland Trails, is just waiting for you! As you walk in the front door of this home, it welcomes you in with a cozy study or formal dining space to your left then a welcoming living space with fireplace with beautiful large windows that provide a beautiful view of the pond and countryside. The family space is large and open to your kitchen with dining space. The kitchen has tons of counter space and cabinetry including a walk in pantry. This is great for family or friend gatherings. All appliances remain including the refrigerator (not warranted0. Master suite bedroom and office/bedroom is located on the main level and the other 2 rooms with bathroom are upstairs. The master suite is super spacious and also boasts a great view of the pond etc. The master bathroom features double sinks, walk in shower and deep jacuzzi tub. The other two bedrooms are located upstairs with a bathroom and again looking over the water and country view. The outdoor living area is just so peaceful and will provide many many days and nights of relaxation/fun. You can also enjoy the stocked neighborhood pond and playground that includes some fun trails! All new carpet, fresh paint, storm shelter, professional landscaping & 5 yr old hot water tank. Take a tour in our live matterport or come see for yourself! Call for to view today!!

200 East Copper Canyon Avenue, Stillwater, 74075 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,525 | Single Family Residence | 1,682 Square Feet | Built in None

This incredible design features a spacious living area and tall ceilings. You will love the large walk-in closet in the master suite and the mud bench/drop zone right off the garage to store all of your shoes, jackets, and backpacks. Optional upgrades include a built-in desk for homework and working from home as well as a fireplace in the living room. With elevations that feature traditional, farmhouse, and modern designs this floor plan is perfect for many different design styles. Included features: * Two-year home warranty * 10-year structural warranty * Guaranteed heating and cooling costs * Solid oak or maple cabinetry * Exceeds 5 Star Energy Efficiency Rating * Fully landscaped front & backyard * Fully fenced backyard * Tornado ties and anchor bolts * Low-sheen paint * and much more ...

808 S Union Road, Stillwater, 74074 3 Beds 2 Baths | $177,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,412 Square Feet | Built in 1935

HONEY, I'M HOME!!! This quaint and cozy Country Home on acreage is located on the outskirts of East Stillwater but yet not too far from the amenities of town. Enjoy the outdoors/morning coffee/cookouts on the large sized deck attached to the home, that has been fully sealed and painted. Acreage includes an 18'x88' shop building, with overhead door in the back, plus electrical and panel box have been updated within the last year! Home includes some new appliances, such as the refrigerator and dishwasher (less than a year old). Let's not forget that this home has had several updates within the last 7 years such as the metal roof, all new plumbing water lines, vinyl plank flooring, water heater, hall bath remodel, and a home filtration/softener system. Come place your Brand on this home before its gone!

