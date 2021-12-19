Check out these homes on the Prescott market now

(Prescott, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Prescott will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

5360 N Saddleback Drive, Prescott Valley, 86314 2 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Very nice move-in ready home in a well-kept neighborhood with no HOA! Ideal location, close to shopping and restaurants. Open, spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Master Bedroom is oversized and has a full Master Bath. Secondary bedroom is also oversized. Recently updated landscaping adds curb appeal. Also a fully fenced back yard and RV parking on the side for your toys. Enjoy outdoor living with both a front and back patio. Schedule your showing today, this home will go fast!

1861 Oriental Avenue, Prescott, 86301 3 Beds 3 Baths | $560,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,372 Square Feet | Built in 1993

A great opportunity to live in desirable Cliff Rose and be close to all the amenities Prescott has to offer (shopping, medical, groceries etc.). A wonderful home, well cared for through pride of ownership. Live on Main, 3 BD, split plan, 3 full baths (2 up) , gas fireplace, finished, walkout basement with one full bath, two decks with great views, one of the largest lots in Cliff Rose with beautiful, desert landscaping w/irrigation system. Located on a corner of a quiet street and a cul-de-sac

1295 Raindagger Drive, Prescott, 86301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $799,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,033 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Views, Views, Views! This beautifully appointed, updated home offers 3 bed, 2 bath with 2,033 sq. ft. on 1 level. New flooring, new Bosch appliances, new paint and new lighting. Huge 3-car garage with RV roll up door that passes thru to the backside. Fits a camper, trailer, boat and lots of toys. 49 feet deep. RV hook ups. 2,000 sq. ft. storage/workshop space in the basement. Custom home by Lantana. Beautifully upgraded kitchen with a wine frig, granite counters, custom cabinets and more! Panoramic views from the kitchen, great room and master bedroom! Watch the 4th of July fireworks off the balcony. Level, paver driveway. Centrally located in the desirable neighborhood of Cliff Rose, just 2.5 miles from the downtown square, shopping, hospitals and schools. Energy efficient solar.

131 E Delano Avenue, Prescott, 86301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $968,408 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Permits have been submitted, we can begin building very soon! Photo of finished home is of a similar model, just waiting for your clients customization! Very open floor plan. See documents. Plans are in for permits but we can still make changes to the inside! You could be living in this home in approx. 8 months. At Hastings Development, you are working with experienced Realtors and Developers who've been in the industry for over 40 years. We focus our business on building quality homes that new owners can depend on. Our sales price includes features like: solid wood cabinets with soft-close hardware. Quartz or granite countertops with under-cabinet countertop lighting.

