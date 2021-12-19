Take a look at these homes on the Zanesville market now

(Zanesville, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Zanesville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1443 Euclid, Zanesville, 43701 2 Beds 3 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,748 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Unique Home with an apartment behind home over garage. It has 1 bedroom, bath, and kitchen. The flooring is Trazerdean. Has range and refrigerator. It rents for $675.00. Home has beautiful kitchen with steps to a first floor laundry and half bath. Kitchen and dinning room has the Trazerdean flooring. The stairway up has sassfrass flooring, with all beautiful oak trim. Must see and move in ready.

738 Findley Ave, Zanesville, 43701 3 Beds 3 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,670 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Located in the heart of the City of Zanesville, this home has lots of character. It sits on two lots and has a one car garage, a covered patio and front porch and a sweet detached club house/garden room/or make it a man cave. This home also has a sunny library room, nice big open kitchen dining area with lots of room for storage. Some cabinets are new and all appliances stay. There is a first floor laundry and a separate full bath. The second floor has 3 sweet bedrooms and a full bath. The basement has a half bath and could be finished as well. Gas Furnace replaced 2014. 3 window AC units also stay. Columbia Gas $65 AEP $64 Zanesville Water $52

1125 Lafayette St, Zanesville, 43701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $58,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Opportunity awaits with this large 3 bed, 1 & 1/2 bath home located in the heart of the city. Many updates have already been completed and with your finishing touches, could be the one you were waiting for. Updates include; 200 Amp electric service; New electric wiring; New water lines and plumbing; New 3/4" water line coming into home; Basement laundry hookups; Added half bath downstairs; New electric furnace; New garage roof and much more. Call today to schedule your private showing.

2935 South Pleasant Grove Rd, Zanesville, 43701 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Ranch home being offered as is. SHORT SALE POSSIBLE . Nice size lot in Washington Twp. Large family room, main flr. laundry. Owner has not lived in the property started renovations and stopped. All offers subject to attorney approval. Great property for someone looking for a project.

