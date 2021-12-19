On the hunt for a home in Leesburg? These houses are on the market

(Leesburg, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Leesburg than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

305 S Palm Avenue, Howey In The Hills, 34737 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,697 Square Feet | Built in 1951

WELCOME TO YOUR CENTRAL FLORIDA OASIS! Move right in to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,697 SF home with an office/4th bedroom which is sure to impress. Everything has been done for you! Imagine sitting on your SCREENED IN BACK PORCH with that morning cup of coffee. Rest easy knowing that you have a NEW A/C (2019) as well as NEW GARBAGE DISOSAL (2020), NEW ATTIC INSULATION (2020), and NEW DISHWASHER (2019). When you first enter the home, you will see the beautiful living room. You will notice the GORGEOUS KITCHEN with a large WALK-IN PANTRY located in the center of the home with quick access to the bedrooms, dining room and living room. If you continue to the back of the home, you will notice a separate EN-SUITE BEDROOM, which has been used as an AIRBNB with consistent bookings. What a great way to earn extra income with the nearby MISSION INN RESORT & CLUB right around the corner with events all year long. Finally, step outside on to the back porch and spacious backyard for even more TRANQUILITY and RELAXATION. Call today for a showing. You do not want to miss out on this one!

949 Tanglewood Place, The Villages, 32162 3 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | 1,883 Square Feet | Built in 2006

NEW ROOF & A GREAT LOCATION! YOU ARE GOING TO LOVE THIS HOME***CORNER LOT*** ANNA MARIE VILLA (3 Bedroom/2Bath) with LARGE ADDITION to add additional living space full of windows to view the private landscaped garden with a waterfall & koi pond. This home has no carpet with continuous Laminate Flooring throughout. LARGE KITCHEN with island and QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS and Stainless-Steel Appliances to include GAS COOKTOP. Located in the Village of Sabal Chase, close to Lake Sumter Landing. Easy access to entertainment, golf, tennis, clubs, dining, medical, shopping, and more is all just a golf cart ride away. THIS HOME COULD BE THE NEXT CHAPTER IN YOUR STORY.

2101 Escobar Avenue, The Villages, 32159 2 Beds 2 Baths | $329,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,361 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Amazing and Unique Colony Patio Villa in the Village of Santo Domingo!!! This home is situated on a corner lot. Enter through lanai which has river rock flooring!! Notice the cathedral ceilings in the main living area. Be awed by the large additional living room with a mini split air conditioner and new vinyl plank flooring throughout the house!! New Roof 2020!! Entire home freshly painted. Landscaping gives you privacy. The kitchen has a glass skylight and ceramic tile floors. Appliances and AC are newer. NO BOND!! 2015 Electric Club Car can be available separately. Pack your bags! your new home awaits!!!

5400 Essex Court, Leesburg, 34748 3 Beds 2 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,702 Square Feet | Built in 1998

BRAND NEW SOUTHLAND FLOORS WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING COMING SOON! BRAND NEW ROOF! EXPANDED MAJESTIC MODEL WITH OVERSIZED GARAGE AND LARGE CORNER LOT! PASTURE VIEW! POLYSTEEL CONSTRUCTION! 2011 HVAC SYSTEM! VOLUME CEILINGS! SPLIT FLOORPLAN! FORMAL DINING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM, PLUS BONUS ROOM, OFFICE AND DEN! KITCHEN HAS A GAS RANGE, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE, CLOSET PANTRY AND BREAKFAST NOOK WITH BAY WINDOW! MASTER SUITE HAS TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS! MASTER BATH HAS A DOUBLE VANITY, GARDEN TUB AND A SHOWER ENCLOSURE! GUEST SUITE HAS TWO BEDROOMS AND A COMFORTABLE GUEST BATH! INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM, WASHER AND DRYER CONVEY! PATIO OUT BACK! ROYAL HIGHLANDS IS A PREMIER PRINGLE RESIDENT-OWNED COMMUNITY WITH 24 HOUR PROFESSIONALLY MANNED GATE, 2 POOLS (INDOOR AND OUT), LIGHTED TENNIS COURTS, 18 HOLE GOLF COURSE, RESTAURANT & PRO SHOP, REC CENTER WITH NUMEROUS ACTIVITIES INCLUDING LIBRARY, BILLIARDS, FITNESS, CARD ROOMS, ETC., GRAND HALL FOR SOCIAL FUNCTIONS, CONCERTS, PLAYS, ETC., SOFTBALL, DRIVING RANGE**HOA ALSO INCLUDES COMCAST CABLE AND INTERNET, SECURE RV/BOAT PARKING AND STORAGE! PLUS NEW FULL-SERVICE SOUTHLAKE HOSPITAL CENTER!

