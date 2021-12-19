Check out these homes for sale in Delano now

(Delano, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Delano will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

25755 Avenue 100, Terra Bella, 93270 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,210 Square Feet | Built in 1950

A Great country property with over 9.1 acres of land with 2 homes. One has 3 bedroom 2 bath and the back unit has 2 bed 1 bath. Also include in the sell is APN # 304-150-044-000 with 2.07 acres for a total of 11+ acres!!!!

1125 Dover St, Delano, 93215 3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,096 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Welcome to 1125 Dover St Delano. This excellent home is located on a 6,969 sqft lot giving a great deal of space to work with. This 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home also has a covered back patio which opens up to the backyard. The living room is warm and inviting as it also includes a wood-burning fireplace with brick detail. The kitchen has endless counter space ready to host all those family festivities. The Master bath includes a cozy jack and jill sink with excellent counter space. Wood flooring in the family room, hallway and bedrooms. Ceramic tile is in the kitchen and master bath. This Delano home is located just a walking distance from Fremont Elementary School as well as the local shops, restaurants, and catholic church just around the corner. Schedule your showing today and don't miss out!

2042 Girard Street, Delano, 93215 3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Mobile Home | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 2022

A brand new 2022 Canyon Lake home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms at 1,288 square feet. This home measures at 23'x56' with carpet and vinyl flooring. Refrigerator and Range are included. Marble countertops. Ceiling Fans. *Stock photo. New photos coming soon! Serial # 220CL24564A DL1070311

206 13Th Avenue, Delano, 93215 3 Beds 1 Bath | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Looking to own a home close to Fremont Elementary school this house is perfect for you! A walking distance to Fremont Elementary close to Almond Tree Middle School and Robert F. Kennedy High School. This is a well kept home built in 1971. Three bedrooms and one bath. Excellent for the first time buyer! Investors this is a great investment. Priced right close to schools and commercial businesses.

