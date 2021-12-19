ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Havasu City, AZ

Check out these homes on the Lake Havasu City market now

Lake Havasu City Post
 2 days ago

(Lake Havasu City, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lake Havasu City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

206 Columbine Dr, Lake Havasu City, 86403

5 Beds 3 Baths | $389,998 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Freshly remodeled inside and out this home almost everything! 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms open living area, large back yard to design your own paradise. Plank flooring , modern finishes, led lighting will have you in awe. Backyard is large enough for a garage and pool! Owner has true pride of ownership! Brand new Stucco on exterior!! Everything has been gone through! Electrical, Plumbing and new mini splits have been redone within the last two years. Tankless Hot water heater in Walk in Laundry Room. Don't miss your opportunity to live downtown within 1/2 mile from the World Famous London Bridge, Channel, Rotary Park, dining and shopping. You are less than 2 miles from Windsor Beach launch ramp and the future Riviera launch ramp. Looking for investment?! This five bedroom will surely fit the bill! Great for long term or short term vacation rental through Air BnB and VRBO. Call for more details or your private showing! PRICED TO SELL QUICK!

For open house information, contact Crystal D Callagy, Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert-LH at 928-680-7350

3380 Pocahontas Dr, Lake Havasu City, 86404

3 Beds 2 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,150 Square Feet | Built in 2005

A ''TRUE'' custom built home with so many upgrades. Under ground utility lines. Located on over a half acre in a fantastic area. 3 car garage, room for an R/V garage, 2 A/C units, 8' interior doors, french doors with blinds, to rear covered patio.

For open house information, contact Doris M Orona, Selman And Associates at 928-855-5555

3012 Diane Dr, Lake Havasu City, 86404

4 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,998 Square Feet | Built in 2021

BEAUTIFUL brand new home with FOUR bedrooms! This home features almost 2,000 square feet, four bedrooms AND an extra living space!! The open floor plan offers a LARGE living space with tray ceiling, casual dining and wonderful kitchen with large island and great cabinet space. ALL four bedrooms have walk-in closets. The main bathroom is split from the rest of the guest bedrooms so you can relax and enjoy your private oasis in the soaking tub plus it has dual vanity and walk-in shower. Nice lake views from the front yard and side parking on both sides of the home! Book your viewing appointment today!

For open house information, contact Luxury Living by Lori Swartz, Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty at 928-453-6111

3559 Desert Rose Pl, Lake Havasu City, 86404

3 Beds 3 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,870 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Forever lake views and amazing sunsets on a quiet cul de sac and a unique indoor pool and bathroom on the lower walkout level for year-round enjoyment. The pool space can be easily enhanced to include an amazing entertainment area. Huge screened in patio runs the width of the home in rear. The home has over 1800 square feet with plenty of side yard room to add an RV garage. Move-in as is or explore a lot of add value opportunities on this property.

For open house information, contact Linda Hardy, Havasu Realty at 928-453-5554

