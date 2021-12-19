House hunt Plymouth: See what’s on the market now

(Plymouth, MA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Plymouth. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

38 Noreast Drive, Sagamore Beach, 02562 3 Beds 4 Baths | $899,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,616 Square Feet | Built in 1989

First time offering, in spectacular hamlet Sagamore Beach, you'll find this majestic Contemporary home overlooking private culdesac in Windward Passage neighborhood. Surrounded by protected lands, only 1.2 miles to a hidden beach, around the corner from Clark Playground & clubhouse. Offering first floor living & all the grandeur of a Builder's own residence... for those looking to find a one-of-a-kind gem (some cosmetics needed AS IS). It is a Residential dwelling built to commercial building standards. No expense spared here. A palatial foyer with barrel ceiling & parkay floors, to a multi-level upper loft with a 16 window surround WOW, grand 1st flr bedrm with en suite bath & 15' walkin closet. Plus a 20' spacious kitchen w/ open concept dining room & steps to enclosed patio. A formal dining area makes for a perfect home office. Two additional bedrooms, a Great Room & laundry room round out this level. Septic is big enough to accommodate 5 bedrooms, plus a 2-car attached garage w/storage & second staircase to the finished lower level offering an extra 1408 sf +, a 6-seat bar, half bath & ideal workshop for hobbyist. Natural gas heat, LOW Bourne taxes & gorgeous Scusset Bch

For open house information, contact Tammy J Lippincott, Bridges Realty LLC at 508-317-7825

11 Oldfield, Kingston, 02364 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Mobile Home | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Welcome home to Conifer Green. A resident owned 55+ community with only 75 homes. Walk in the front door to a bright and open cathedral ceiling living area with eating area. Main bedroom hasa large walk in closet and bath with double sinks and walk in shower. Separate laundry room off the kitchen. 2 bedrooms at the other end of the home with another bath and walk in tub. Nice deckoff back overlooking a lovely private yard complete with a shed to store your belongings. Harvey windows . Conifer Green is a ROC with a $100 initial buy in fee. Monthly fee includes water, taxes,trash removal, clubhouse use and common area maintenance. Showings at open House Saturday 11:00-12:30.

For open house information, contact Paula Welch, Keller Williams - Cape Cod and the South Coast at 508-534-7200

62 Joyce Drive, Plymouth, 02360 3 Beds 2 Baths | $439,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,520 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Very well maintained cape located in the highly desirable Ponds of Plymouth. Recent upgrades include a new roof, all brand new windows, fully remodeled second level, new vinyl siding and entry door in the front of the house and new cedar shingles on the south side of the house. Downstairs has all new trim. New appliances include stove, refrigerator, microwave and washing machine. Home also features a full irrigation system and an invisible fence installed by the canine company. Neighborhood has access to public ponds. Short drive to local beaches and easy access to the cape. Showings start Wednesday 12/8. Open house 12/12 12pm-2pm. Offers due Monday 12/13 at 5 pm.

For open house information, contact Justin Vasconcelos, Keller Williams Realty at 508-238-5000

9B Wildwood Lane, Sagamore Beach, 02562 2 Beds 2 Baths | $489,900 | Condominium | 1,830 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Ocean Pines Sagamore Beach new construction townhome community. This interior unit offers 9ft ceilings, beautiful crown molding throughout first floor, shiplap wall feature, gasfireplace with shiplap, granite surround,& custom mantle. Shaker style soft close cabinets/drawers, granite counters, center island, stainless appliances, and luxury vinyl flooring throughout firstfloor. 2 large bedrooms, Plus bonus room, full bath, and laundry on second level. Full unfinished basement offers tons of storage or potential to finish. Front farmers porch and back stampedconcrete patio with gas grill line hook up, and privacy border between units. Low maintenance living with vinyl siding, Pella vinyl, natural gas heat/cooking, high efficiency hybrid electric hot waterheaters, central ac, town water, low condo fees. Nearby treasures to enjoy this amazing seaside village that offers easy on/off cape access, beaches, canal, and so much more!Come experience.

For open house information, contact Shana E Lundell, Coldwell Banker Realty at 508-746-0051