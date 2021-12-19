ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the hunt for a home in Farmington? These houses are on the market

(Farmington, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Farmington. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2901 Edgecliff Drive, Farmington, 87402

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,071 Square Feet | Built in None

ADORABLE 3 BED, 2 BATH ON A CORNER LOT CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS. NICE UPDATES TO BATHROOMS, NEW FLOORS, FRESHLY PAINTED, AND NEW HOT WATER HEATER. THE DEN CAN EASILY BE CONVERTED INTO A WORKSHOP. THIS HOME IS VERY CLEAN AND MOVE IN READY.

For open house information, contact Tonya D Daniell, Keller Williams at 505-278-8431

Copyright © 2021 San Juan County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SJCBRNM-21-1969)

220 El Paso Drive, Farmington, 87401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,530 Square Feet | Built in None

It's a beauty, and offers so much at an affordable price! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been nicely updated and lovingly cared for. This special home comes with a spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, a cozy den/family room, a fabulous mudroom/laundry room, loads of storage and closet space, updated bathrooms, updated windows, updated electrical, a membrane roof, a huge garage large enough for a boat that comes with a new garage door opener you can operate with an app from your phone, a Barnyard shed, a treehouse, sliders out to a peaceful and private covered patio, a newer block wall for added privacy, a completely fenced yard, and a sprinkler system that helps keep this lush lawn green. Don't miss your opportunity to see this lovely home situated on a nice little street amongst other nicely maintained homes, you will not be dissapointed.

For open house information, contact Stacey L Johnson, Keller Williams at 505-278-8431

Copyright © 2021 San Juan County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SJCBRNM-21-1836)

4719 Barcelona Court, Farmington, 87401

4 Beds 2 Baths | $381,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,115 Square Feet | Built in None

Other floorplans are available. Construction will begin with buyers loan approval and down payments.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Lockmiller, American Dream Realty at 505-566-9901

Copyright © 2021 San Juan County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SJCBRNM-21-1004)

122 Nm 574, Farmington, 87418

3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,890 Square Feet | Built in 1980

True adobe home with lots of character. Beautiful wood and beam ceilings. The home features a gas fireplace and a wood fireplace. Beautiful views in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with some updated floors. Plenty of room for your animals on 40 +/- acres. Seasonal pond. Water rights as per seller (buyer to verify). Grandfathered in free natural gas per seller, buyer to satisfy self. See private remarks.

For open house information, contact Susan Shipman, Coldwell Banker Cornerstone at 970-660-5323

Copyright © 2021 San Juan County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SJCBRNM-21-1825)

