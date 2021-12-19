On the hunt for a home in Farmington? These houses are on the market

(Farmington, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Farmington. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

2901 Edgecliff Drive, Farmington, 87402 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,071 Square Feet | Built in None

ADORABLE 3 BED, 2 BATH ON A CORNER LOT CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS. NICE UPDATES TO BATHROOMS, NEW FLOORS, FRESHLY PAINTED, AND NEW HOT WATER HEATER. THE DEN CAN EASILY BE CONVERTED INTO A WORKSHOP. THIS HOME IS VERY CLEAN AND MOVE IN READY.

220 El Paso Drive, Farmington, 87401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,530 Square Feet | Built in None

It's a beauty, and offers so much at an affordable price! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been nicely updated and lovingly cared for. This special home comes with a spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, a cozy den/family room, a fabulous mudroom/laundry room, loads of storage and closet space, updated bathrooms, updated windows, updated electrical, a membrane roof, a huge garage large enough for a boat that comes with a new garage door opener you can operate with an app from your phone, a Barnyard shed, a treehouse, sliders out to a peaceful and private covered patio, a newer block wall for added privacy, a completely fenced yard, and a sprinkler system that helps keep this lush lawn green. Don't miss your opportunity to see this lovely home situated on a nice little street amongst other nicely maintained homes, you will not be dissapointed.

4719 Barcelona Court, Farmington, 87401 4 Beds 2 Baths | $381,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,115 Square Feet | Built in None

Other floorplans are available. Construction will begin with buyers loan approval and down payments.

122 Nm 574, Farmington, 87418 3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,890 Square Feet | Built in 1980

True adobe home with lots of character. Beautiful wood and beam ceilings. The home features a gas fireplace and a wood fireplace. Beautiful views in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with some updated floors. Plenty of room for your animals on 40 +/- acres. Seasonal pond. Water rights as per seller (buyer to verify). Grandfathered in free natural gas per seller, buyer to satisfy self. See private remarks.

