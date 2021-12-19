Roswell-curious? These homes are on the market

(Roswell, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Roswell. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3003 E 2Nd St, Roswell, 88201 3 Beds 2 Baths | $314,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,096 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Wonderful ranch style home located just outside of town! Custom home with brick accents inside and out. Kitchen offers island with electric cooktop and double ovens. Living area featureswood burning fireplace. Outside you have the entertainment area that includes inground pool. Ranch hand quarters with garage. This home offers a little bit of everything!

For open house information, contact RANDELL C CAMPBELL, CAMPBELL & CAMPBELL REAL ESTATE SERVICES at 505-821-7666

300 Tierra Berrenda, Roswell, 88201 4 Beds 3 Baths | $428,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,439 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Looking for a bigger space, expanding new home? This home is located in a very convenient area in Roswell it has easy and fast access to all shopping and fast routes to work. Space is something you will not run out of. This home was designed just right with 3 bedrooms, big laundry room on one side of house and a room on the other side of the house with a full bathroom, no Wasted space.

For open house information, contact Alejandra Villa, NextHome Enchantment Realty at 575-910-0827