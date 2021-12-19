ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, NM

Roswell-curious? These homes are on the market

Roswell Today
Roswell Today
 2 days ago

(Roswell, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Roswell. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TREvu_0dR5loAI00

3003 E 2Nd St, Roswell, 88201

3 Beds 2 Baths | $314,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,096 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Wonderful ranch style home located just outside of town! Custom home with brick accents inside and out. Kitchen offers island with electric cooktop and double ovens. Living area featureswood burning fireplace. Outside you have the entertainment area that includes inground pool. Ranch hand quarters with garage. This home offers a little bit of everything!

For open house information, contact RANDELL C CAMPBELL, CAMPBELL & CAMPBELL REAL ESTATE SERVICES at 505-821-7666

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-D2000V5)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XnMvb_0dR5loAI00

300 Tierra Berrenda, Roswell, 88201

4 Beds 3 Baths | $428,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,439 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Looking for a bigger space, expanding new home? This home is located in a very convenient area in Roswell it has easy and fast access to all shopping and fast routes to work. Space is something you will not run out of. This home was designed just right with 3 bedrooms, big laundry room on one side of house and a room on the other side of the house with a full bathroom, no Wasted space.

For open house information, contact Alejandra Villa, NextHome Enchantment Realty at 575-910-0827

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-190124)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roswell, NM
Roswell, NM
Business
Roswell, NM
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Home#Randell C Campbell
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Roswell Today

Roswell Today

Roswell, NM
258
Followers
292
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Roswell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy